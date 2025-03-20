Yola S. Ventresca of Lerners LLP is the 2025 Recipient of the LSO's Laura Legge Award

LONDON and TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Lerners LLP is proud to congratulate Yola Ventresca as the 2025 Laura Legge Award recipient. Established in 2007 in honour of the first woman to serve as a bencher and treasurer of the Law Society of Ontario, the Laura Legge Award recognizes women lawyers from Ontario who exemplify leadership in the practice of law.

"Yola is an inspiration in her commitment to advancing equity in the workplace. She demonstrates a generosity of spirit as the managing partner of our London office, as a mentor, and through her dedication to the fight against systemic discrimination," says Cynthia Kuehl, Firm Chair. "As one of the first mid-to-large-sized law firms in Canada to achieve gender parity, we are grateful to the Law Society for this great honour."

Since her call to the bar, Yola has distinguished herself as a trailblazer. A first-generation Canadian of Lebanese descent, Yola is the first racialized woman to serve as managing partner of Lerners founding office.

A highly skilled litigator who has appeared at all levels of court in Ontario, Yola is widely respected for her expertise in labour, employment, education, and health law, and for her work as a certified workplace investigator.

"I am truly humbled by this recognition," says Yola. "It would not have been possible without the support and opportunities this firm has provided me throughout my career."

Yola is a frequent speaker and author on topics such as the gender pay gap and other issues facing women professionals. She is a director of the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) and member of the board of governors of Huron University College. For her support of women in private practice, Yola was recognized as a distinctive Londoner by her MP.

