Leon's Partnership With Toronto Raptors Gives Fans a Chance to Sit "Couchside"

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Leon's Furniture Division ("Leon's" or the "Company") (TSX: LNF), announced today that it had partnered with the Toronto Raptors to make the iconic furniture brand the team's official furniture and mattress retailer.

As part of its new partnership with the Raptors, Leon's will engage Canadians [from coast-to-coast], bringing the excitement of the game to life from the thrill of courtside to the comfort of their homes. This engagement will begin with the 2019-20 season and will feature a unique video series, special courtside promotions, and strong advertising support. In the special video series, which will launch later this year, fans will get an up close and personal perspective on the last 25 years of the Toronto Raptors franchise.

Mike Walsh, Divisional President of Leon's commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the Toronto Raptors. Leon's and the Raptors are two iconic Canadian brands. We felt there was no better partnership as most Canadians enjoy the thrilling excitement of the Raptors from their very own homes. Now Leon's can be a part of that and work to bring courtside – couchside."

"We look forward to introducing this new partnership to our passionate fans, who like Leon's, are proud to be Canadian," said Jordan Vader, Vice President of Global Partnerships at MLSE. "Leon's will also help us share an exciting season ahead where we are celebrating the past and future of the Toronto Raptors."

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 304 retail stores from coast-to coast in Canada under various banners. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca , thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca.

