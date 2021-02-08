Leon's Partners with Toronto Raptors to Bring their 25th Anniversary Court to Your Living Room

"We are so inspired by the Toronto Raptors' 25 years of passion, perseverance, and triumph," said Leon's Divisional President, Graeme Leon. "As a Canadian company based in Toronto, we want to celebrate our home team and are excited to give fans a chance to own a piece of history with this commemorative coffee table." Beginning February 8, 2021, fans can enter to win one of these exclusive coffee tables by visiting leons.ca/raptors and completing the online form. There will be a total of 100 coffee tables to be won. The contest ends on March 31, 2021. Winners will be selected via random draw on April 6, 2021 and contacted by email. Full giveaway rules can be found on the giveaway webpage.

"Leon's was the perfect partner to help create this special souvenir from the Toronto Raptors' commemorative 25th anniversary season," said Galen Davies, Senior Director, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Although we aren't able to cheer on the team together at Scotiabank Arena right now, we hope the lucky winners are inspired to cheer even louder for Canada's team while gathered around this piece of franchise history."

Each 27.75" x 48.125" x 18" coffee table is finished with a sleek, modern matte black frame and comes with a certificate of authenticity, a numbered plaque, and a court map, identifying where on the court the tabletop wood was located. There may be gameday scuffs and marks on some tabletops, adding to the authentic aspect of these coffee tables. Each coffee table will bring a special piece of Raptors basketball action into the winners' homes. The Toronto Raptors played on this court against the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks during the season.

About Leon's Furniture Limited Group

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include Leon's; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally, with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. LFL has 304 retail stores from coast-to-coast in Canada under various banners. LFL is a proud supporter of the Boy & Girls Clubs of Canada. A leading charitable organization providing programs to children and youth that support the healthy physical, educational and social development of 200,000 young people and their families each year. As well, the Company operates three e-commerce sites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and its newest site, furniture.ca.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

For further information: OverCat, Gillian DiCesare, 647.223.5590/[email protected]; Chelsea Brooks, 289.221.6006/[email protected]; MLSE, Charzie Abendanio: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.leons.ca

