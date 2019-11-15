Leon's Furniture Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Edward F. Leon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Leon's Furniture Limited (LFL), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 50 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Leon's Furniture Limited was founded in 1909 by Ablan Leon and the A. Leon Company started out as a general merchandise store in the small town of Welland in Southern Ontario. Today, Leon's is one of Canada's largest retailers, selling merchandise including furniture, major appliances and home electronics. The company continues to be run by the Leon family and employs over 10,000 associates within a network of corporate and franchise stores throughout Canada. Leon's Furniture Limited commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 11, 1969.