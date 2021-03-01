Lennox Appoints Financeit As Exclusive POS Finance Partner in Canada

Canadian fintech to support leading HVAC international provider with programs and initiatives

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector centered around providing Canadians with Better Commerce for Better Living announced its appointment as the exclusive POS financing partner for Lennox consumer promotional offers in Canada. Effective March 8th, 2021, Financeit will support Lennox dealers with spring consumer promotional offers.

A leading international provider of climate control products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, Lennox is renowned for its premium brands and quality and service offerings in the HVAC industry. As a market leader for innovative products such as the Dave Lennox Signature Series, Lennox sets the highest quality standards for their products.

The partnership will ensure all Lennox dealers have access to Financeit's full suite of promotional programs, making upgrading more affordable and flexible for consumers. In addition, Financeit's contactless loan processing technology will further support consumers with frictionless, contactless interactions.

"It was an easy decision to partner with Financeit," says Joseph Jones, Director, Loyalty, and Promotions, Lennox International. "The team understands the home improvement space. We will find great value in the consumer transparency, innovative technology solutions, and low-interest-rate promotional offerings they provide. We have received great feedback to-date from our dealers on Financeit's technology advantages and are eager to inaugurate this partnership and introduce it to our wider network."

"We are excited to kick-start this rewarding partnership with Lennox and offer an exclusive program to their Canadian dealers," says Michael Garrity, CEO, Financeit. "The partnership stands as a testament to our growth as a company and market position. We're incredibly proud to offer this level of technology and service capabilities to one of the largest home improvement providers in North America. We strongly believe this will benefit our Canadian businesses and consumers immensely."

Lennox dealers will also have an opportunity to participate in the Financeit exclusive, CleanBC program. The initiative will help support BC residents with everything from heat pump upgrades to more efficient units with 0% interest rate programs.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

About Lennox

Lennox is an international provider of climate control products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets.

SOURCE Financeit

For further information: Amy Bonwick, Pomp & Circumstance PR, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647-515-3748