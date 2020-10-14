QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Leading international architecture and interior design practice LEMAYMICHAUD, has announced its partnership with ONE Global Design, an international network of independent, principal-owned architecture and design firms.

Alexi Lemay, Senior Partner at LEMAYMICHAUD announced: "We are honoured to join such an influential organization. With offices in Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City, we believe our vast experience of the Canadian market will allow us to bring something interesting and different to the table."

Suzanne Nicholson, Executive Director of ONE Global Design said: "We are delighted that LEMAYMICHAUD joined our group of elite member firms. Our current is very enthusiastic about the invitation extended to the practice for membership. We are very impressed with the firm's project experience and reputation as well as their professional leadership and team and feel this addition will complement our group incredibly well. Bringing on LEMAYMICHAUD will add to our impressive list of independent design and architecture firms globally."

ABOUT LEMAYMICHAUD

Founded in 1979, LEMAYMICHAUD is a major player on the architectural, interior design and branding scenes in Quebec. Its team of 125 skilled professionals has worked on many projects across Canada, allowing partners and clients to "build their dreams". Loyal clients such as Maison Simons, Group Germain Hotels, Strøm Spa Nordique and Deloitte have helped the company earn a solid reputation both in Canada and internationally. The firm now has offices in Quebec, Montreal and Ottawa.

ABOUT ONE GLOBAL DESIGN

Comprised of 21 firms in 31 locations across US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, India, and Singapore the ONE Global Design network allows corporate clients to seamlessly work with a firm that is familiar with their brand, vision and company culture in partnership with a local best-in-class firm that understands and is embedded in the community where the project is located. Every project is led by a principal team that knows the client's business. This unique model, created in response to requests from corporate clients, offers a global perspective with a local, personal touch.

