MONTRÉAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Backed by the National Bank, the CDPQ and the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, Lemay is continuing its growth with the acquisition of the Quebec-based Fusion Énergie, known for energy intelligence solutions to energy management and optimization. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to accelerate the built environment's transition to carbon neutrality.

As 30% of all GHG emissions worldwide can be attributed to the building sector, reducing the energy consumption of our building stock is an essential and economically viable way to achieve carbon neutrality and limit the impacts of climate change.

Lemay and Fusion's union represents a major step forward: The result is an integrated offering unique to its market, covering buildings' entire lifecycles from design to operation. It delivers tangible benefits in both the short- and long-term for both new and existing building stock, with considerable reductions in both energy costs and carbon footprints.

"Combining the power of design with technological innovation will enable us to accelerate our efforts to decarbonize built environments. We've already carried out energy simulations at the conceptual stage of our projects, but with Fusion's energy intelligence, we will be able to monitor energy consumption proactively and measurably, make diagnoses, and offer appropriate responses in real-time throughout a building's operation," explains Lemay's President Louis T. Lemay.

Applying Fusion Énergie's operational and technical know-how to Lemay's recognized expertise in sustainable design and strategies will improve natural and built environments while promoting the well-being of occupants and creating added value for businesses, building owners and communities.

For Daniel Sarrazin, president of Fusion Énergie, this integration paves the way for extraordinary opportunities for the company he founded and its employees. "As part of the Lemay team, we will be able to extend the reach of our energy intelligence solutions to new markets. We couldn't be happier to join a firm that embodies the same human and environmental values as we do," says Sarrazin.

"We are proud of our long-time client Lemay that is joining forces with Fusion Energy to have an even greater positive impact. They can count on us to support them with this milestone event as well as their ESG advances and growth ambitions," stated Patrick-Claude Dionne, Vice-President & Managing Director of National Accounts – Quebec at National Bank.

"CDPQ is proud to be partnered with Lemay since 2014 and to support its growth plans through acquisitions, both here and abroad," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. "This transaction will promote the development of sustainable solutions in architecture and real estate, while furthering the innovative ambitions of this award-winning Québec architectural firm."

With this acquisition, Lemay remains focused on its strategic growth objectives, and reaffirms its commitment to creating a positive impact for businesses and the communities it serves through the transformative power of design.

About Lemay

Lemay has been imagining new ways to create spaces that engage users and bring people together since 1957. Over 400 architects, designers, industry leaders and change-makers work tirelessly to cultivate innovation in their own backyards and in communities around the world. Inspired and strengthened by transdisciplinary creativity, the firm has also developed its very own NET POSITIVE™ approach to guide teams towards sustainable solutions that shape a better future. With the human experience at its heart, Lemay strives to design with empathy and create spaces to grow.

https://lemay.com/

About Fusion Énergie

Founded in 1994, Fusion was one of the first companies in Quebec to offer energy saving and control tools. Its seasoned team boasts a wealth of expertise, ranging from energy performance and control systems engineering to the installation, programming, commissioning, and operation of electromechanical equipment. A pioneer in the field of energy intelligence, it offers owners and managers of hospitality, residential, commercial and institutional buildings a unique range of energy management and optimization services.

https://www.fusionenergie.ca/

