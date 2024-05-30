Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Announces National Registration of F-Series Funds

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., manager of the Leith Wheeler Investment Funds, announces today that it has been receipted for its simplified prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada for the following funds:

Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund (CAD Hedged)

Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund

Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund

Leith Wheeler Multi-Credit Fund

Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund

As such, the F-series of the funds are now available through order execution-only dealers or through fee-based financial advisors across Canada.

"Since establishing our F-Series Investment Funds in 2015, we have been steadily growing our client base in Ontario and the West. We are excited to announce the expansion of our F-series footprint to offer funds to clients in Quebec, the Maritime provinces, and the Territories," says James Dungate, Principal – Investment Funds.

The prospectus can be found on our website at www.leithwheeler.com and at the SEDAR+ website, www.sedarplus.ca.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

For further information on Leith Wheeler and its funds, please visit www.leithwheeler.com.

