Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Announces National Registration of F-Series Funds
May 30, 2024, 12:24 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., manager of the Leith Wheeler Investment Funds, announces today that it has been receipted for its simplified prospectus in all provinces and territories of Canada for the following funds:
Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund
Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund
Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund
Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund
Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund
Leith Wheeler High Yield Bond Fund (CAD Hedged)
Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund
Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund
Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund
Leith Wheeler Multi-Credit Fund
Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund
Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund
As such, the F-series of the funds are now available through order execution-only dealers or through fee-based financial advisors across Canada.
"Since establishing our F-Series Investment Funds in 2015, we have been steadily growing our client base in Ontario and the West. We are excited to announce the expansion of our F-series footprint to offer funds to clients in Quebec, the Maritime provinces, and the Territories," says James Dungate, Principal – Investment Funds.
The prospectus can be found on our website at www.leithwheeler.com and at the SEDAR+ website, www.sedarplus.ca.
About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.
For further information on Leith Wheeler and its funds, please visit www.leithwheeler.com.
SOURCE Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
For further information: Mike Wallberg, Principal, Vice President - Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].
