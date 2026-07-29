Leith Wheeler F-Series Funds Reopen to New Investment

News provided byLeith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
Jul 29, 2026, 16:34 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler") confirms that it has recommenced processing of "buy" orders for all of its F-Series Funds after a short closure to new investment.
Affected Funds: Series F Units of
- Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund
- Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund
- Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund
- Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund
- Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund
- Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund
- Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund
- Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund
- Leith Wheeler Multi Credit Fund
- Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund
- Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund
If you have any questions about our suite of F-Series funds, please contact James Dungate, Principal – Investment Funds at [email protected] or visit www.leithwheeler.com.
About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.
SOURCE Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.
Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal and Head of Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].
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