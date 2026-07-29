Leith Wheeler F-Series Funds Reopen to New Investment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler") confirms that it has recommenced processing of "buy" orders for all of its F-Series Funds after a short closure to new investment.

Affected Funds: Series F Units of

Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund

Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund

Leith Wheeler Multi Credit Fund

Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund

If you have any questions about our suite of F-Series funds, please contact James Dungate, Principal – Investment Funds at [email protected] or visit www.leithwheeler.com.

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

SOURCE Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal and Head of Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].