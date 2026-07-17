Leith Wheeler Temporarily Suspends Buy Orders for F-Series Funds

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Leith Wheeler"), manager of Leith Wheeler funds offered under series F pursuant to the simplified prospectus dated May 26, 2025, announces that it is temporarily unable to process "buy" orders for units of its F-series funds as the firm works to resolve an issue related to the distribution of Fund Facts and prospectus documents to clients.

Note that redemption trades will continue to be processed as usual on a T+1 basis. It also affects only its Series F funds, which are held primarily by third party advisors for their clients, and certain direct-to-investor investing platforms.

An update will follow as soon as the issue is resolved. In the interim, please contact James Dungate, Principal – Investment Funds, with any questions at [email protected].

Affected Funds: Series F Units of

Leith Wheeler Balanced Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Dividend Fund

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Carbon Constrained Canadian Equity Fund

Leith Wheeler Corporate Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler Income Advantage Fund

Leith Wheeler International Equity Plus Fund

Leith Wheeler Money Market Fund

Leith Wheeler Multi Credit Fund

Leith Wheeler Preferred Share Fund

Leith Wheeler U.S. Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund

About Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Founded in 1982, Leith Wheeler is an independent, employee-owned, client-focused investment manager that manages assets on behalf of individual investors, foundations, endowments, Indigenous communities, advisors, pensions and other institutional clients across Canada.

For further information on Leith Wheeler and its funds, please visit www.leithwheeler.com.

SOURCE Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Media Contact: Mike Wallberg, Principal and Head of Marketing & Communications, 604 683 3391, [email protected].