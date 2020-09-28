The LEGO Group program accepts all previously loved LEGO bricks and prepares them for shipment to children's non-profits in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Today the LEGO Group announced it will expand LEGO® Replay into Canada after a successful year-long pilot run in the US. The program offers owners of LEGO® bricks an uncomplicated way to donate to children's non-profits. It is a collaboration with Right to Play, True North Aid, and the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

LEGO Replay Logo (CNW Group/The LEGO Group)

Through Replay, anyone in Canada with LEGO bricks, sets, or elements they aren't using can visit https://www.lego.com/en-ca/aboutus/replay and print out a free FedEx shipping label. When received, each brick will be sorted, carefully inspected, and given a rigorous cleaning. This process is possible because LEGO bricks are made from high-quality, durable materials, designed to be used for generations.

This expansion into Canada comes after a hugely successful trial in the United States, where 30,000 families from every US state donated more than 100 tons (over 90,000 kg) of brick for reuse.



"We are thrilled by the success of LEGO Replay in the US and can't wait to replicate that success here in Canada," said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group. "We know that people don't throw away the LEGO brick, they either hand it down to children and grandchildren or they donate it to kids in their communities. LEGO Replay is a terrific third option that's both sustainable and socially impactful."

Like the LEGO Group, the Toronto-headquartered global non-profit Right To Play believes that the "power of play" is core to children's learning, development, and mental well-being. Each year, they reach 2.3 million children around the world, including thousands of Indigenous youths across Canada.



"I'm excited that the children who participate in Right To Play's Promoting Life-skills in Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) will benefit from this great partnership with the LEGO Group," said Rachel Mishenene, Executive Director of Indigenous Programs. "Thanks to the Replay program and the generosity of Canadians, Indigenous youth from coast to coast will be able to flex their imaginative muscles and experience the joy, creativity, empowerment, and satisfaction that comes from engaging in creative play."

True North Aid, based in Toronto, also serves Indigenous communities and children, where more than 60% live below the poverty line. "This important project will help connect Indigenous children living in remote northern communities with fun and creative ways to learn and grow," said Amanda Stolk, Project and Communications Director of True North Aid. "We believe that the joy of building with LEGO bricks at an early age will inspire children to dream big, engage their imagination, and connect with family and friends. We are proud to be part of the LEGO Replay program."

The Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is responsible for children's education, including early years, and primary to grade 12 in English and French in public schools across the province. "Nova Scotia is pleased to be part of the of the Canadian LEGO Replay program. Never more than during COVID-19 have we been reminded of the importance of play," said Nova Scotia's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Zach Churchill. "Play contributes to children's social, emotional and physical growth and also helps develop learning skills. LEGO bricks are a fun way to support students' critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, while encouraging them to be creative and explore STEM learning."

LEGO Replay is one of the many sustainable and philanthropic efforts the LEGO Group has announced in the past year. Other initiatives include Plants from Plants, LEGO Braille Bricks and LEGO Audio & Braille Instructions.

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well." Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company with products sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.

About Right To Play:

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates and empowers children to rise above adversity using the power of play. We are the only global development organization focused exclusively on using the power of play to transform children's lives. We reach 2.3 million children each year in 15 countries around the world, including many Indigenous communities in Canada, helping them to stay in school and graduate, to resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, to prevent disease and to heal from war and abuse. Find out more at www.righttoplay.ca.

About True North Aid:

True North Aid is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to serving and supporting northern and remote Indigenous communities across Canada with practical humanitarian support. Since 2009, their mandate has been to assist communities through initiatives and projects established on eight foundational stones of support which include: self-determination, reconciliation, water, food, health, housing, hope, and education. True North Aid believes that self-determination and hope is key to helping to alleviate poverty in remote communities.

SOURCE The LEGO Group

For further information: please contact: LEGO Group global press office: [email protected] or Frances Manlucu at [email protected]