MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As the tabling of the bill to modernize the federal Broadcasting Act has sparked parliamentary and public debate on the future of television, TVA Group commissioned Léger to survey Quebecers' perceptions and opinions about the role and complementarity of public and private television networks in Quebec.

Survey highlights

Complementary mandates for public and private broadcasters is in the public interest

78% of Quebecers believe it is in the public interest for public and private networks to complement rather than compete with each other in the content that they offer.

81% of Quebecers believe the government should ensure that public broadcasters have clear and specific mandates that are distinct from those of private broadcasters.

Over 50% of Quebecers believe that the public networks operated by CBC/Radio-Canada should broadcast more content than the private networks do in certain genres, such as documentaries, investigative journalism, local and international news, and Quebec and Canadian productions.

No acceptance of paid service

93% of Quebecers agree that CBC/Radio-Canada should be totally transparent with regard to the financial management of its activities and its use of public funds.

67% of Quebecers believe CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate should include a requirement that it not directly undermine the management and financial profitability of private networks.

74% of Quebecers consider it unacceptable that Radio-Canada, as a public, government-funded television network, offers content available exclusively to paying subscribers to its Tou.tv Extra service.

In the past, Quebecers and Canadians as a whole have chosen to use taxpayers' money to fund a public broadcaster with a public service mandate and culture. It was meant to "contribute to the sharing of national consciousness and identity." Over the years, however, CBC/Radio-Canada has wandered far from its original raison d'être and has increasingly come to resemble the private broadcasters, which is what the survey results reflect.

Quebecor believes that CBC/Radio Canada's mandate must be clarified and refocused to make it complementary to that of the private broadcasters. Quebecor also believes that CBC/Radio-Canada must put an end to unfair, anticompetitive practices such as dumping advertising and overbidding for content, as well as to Tandem, its new branded-content marketing service.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will begin hearings on the renewal of CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcasting licences on January 11, 2021. Quebecor will be heard on January 19 and will be reiterating its position on CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate.

Quotes

"The new bill to update the Broadcasting Act addresses the need to ensure regulatory equity between foreign digital enterprises and local traditional broadcasters, which are important vehicles of culture and identity," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "These measures have been long awaited by the industry, and they are essential. But the roles of public and private broadcasters and the need for complementarity are also issues of concern for Quebecers. The future of our television industry and the diversity of its programming depend on a balanced ecosystem in which each broadcaster has its role to play."

"It is important that public and private broadcasters each make a distinct and complementary contribution in order to be able to continue innovating and appealing to Quebec audience," says France Lauzière, President and CEO of TVA Group and Chief Content Officer of Quebecor Content. "It is therefore imperative to deal with this issue and to act without delay, for the benefit of the Quebec broadcasting system and Quebec television viewers."

See the full survey results

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, news and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

