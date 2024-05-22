Legendary Tenor Andrea Bocelli to take Center Stage at Cunard Queen Anne Naming Ceremony in Liverpool

VALENCIA, Calif., May 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Liverpool Waterfront will be the setting for an unforgettable celebration on June 3, as iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli joins a stellar line-up of performers to celebrate Queen Anne's maiden call to its spiritual home.

Bocelli will be joined by an impressive line-up of Liverpool's finest talent, including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and performers from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, for a special naming ceremony hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis.

The celebrity hosts will be joined on stage by special guests and the official Godparent for the naming of Queen Anne, a moment that is signified by the traditional smashing of a bottle of Champagne against the 249th ship to carry the Cunard name. The event will draw to a close with a performance from operatic superstar Andrea Bocelli.

The celebrations will then continue with additional performances from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung. The festivities will then shift to a lively funk and soul set by Craig Charles, ensuring the celebration continues until the grand finale, when Queen Anne departs with a backdrop of dazzling fireworks.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said, "Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard's spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event. This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honoring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city."

Bocelli comments, "It's an honour to be performing in Liverpool, for the Official Naming Ceremony of Queen Anne. This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures spirit and elegance of Cunard's new ship. To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy."

The celebrations are expected to draw thousands of attendees, marking another significant moment in the history of Cunard ships. In previous years, Cunard ships have drawn over a million spectators to the Mersey's banks, notably for the QE2's maiden call in July 1990 and the 2015 Three Queens 'royal rendezvous' celebrating Cunard's 175th anniversary. This is an event that will be remembered for years to come, adding to the rich tapestry of Liverpool's history.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840, celebrating an incredible 184 years of operation. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, entered service in May 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival

Corporation & plc.

