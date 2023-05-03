A major breakthrough in Western Canada

A transaction based on mutual trust

The two companies combine their strengths to stimulate growth

MONTREAL, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Legault Group, a Quebec-based family business that owns the Mondou and Ren's Pets stores, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Homes Alive Pets, a third-generation family business specializing in the sale of pet products and accessories, with its head office in Edmonton, Alberta. Legault Group has thus made a major breakthrough in Western Canada.

Founded in 1974 in Duchess, AB by Eldon Ropp and his wife Doreen in the garage of their home, Homes Alive Pets has grown to seven stores, five in Alberta and two in British Columbia, with the largest being 23,150 square feet. The company opened its newest store in West Edmonton, AB in March 2023 and plans to open several more by 2027. It employs 180 people and also has a transactional website for online orders that it ships across the country.

"From the very first meetings, the trust and rapport between our two families have been natural. We share common values and a corporate culture with the Homes Alive Pets team, based on trust, respect, knowledge and commitment to the community," said Nicolas Legault, co-owner and Vice President, Business Development, Legault Group. This partnership is part of our development plan characterized by acquisitions and partnerships. It aims to stimulate the growth of both companies by opening new stores through an agile and flexible approach."

"We are proud to combine our strengths with Legault Group and to continue our development with a respected Canadian team in the industry," said Evan Ropp, co-owner and marketing director, Homes Alive Pets. Like us, the Legault Group team, through its Mondou and Ren's Pets brands, is passionate about pets. They stand out for their excellence in customer service and customer experience. This partnership will benefit both companies, as well as Canadian consumers who are concerned about the well-being of their pets."

This alliance offers significant growth potential due to the rapid growth of the pet market in Canada, particularly over the past two years.

About Legault Group

Legault Group is a fourth-generation, vertically integrated, Quebec-based family business specializing in the manufacture, distribution and sale of pet food and treats. Its brand portfolio includes Mondou and Ren's Pets, two of Canada's largest pet food and accessory chains, as well as several proprietary brands.

About Homes Alive Pets

Homes Alive Pets is a family business, passed down from generation to generation. Their large-format stores and e-commerce site offer the best selection of the most trusted pet brands while offering an unparalleled customer experience. Their customers leave happier and better equipped to care for their pets. And the team is proud of that. Learn more at www.homesalive.ca

SOURCE Legault Group

For further information: Source: Legault Group, Homes Alive Pets; Information: Pierre Tessier, [email protected], 514 233-1636