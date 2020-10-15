LegalWills.ca, the online provider of Wills, Power of Attorney, and other common legal documents is now available in both official languages, in every Canadian province and territory.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - With nearly 65% of Canadian adults without an up-to-date Will in place, the majority of Canadians are set to not have control over what happens to their assets should they pass.

Since 2000, Ottawa-based online estate planning business LegalWills.ca, has been on a mission to make common legal documents, like a Last Will and Testament, accessible to Canadians nationwide by bringing the most affordable and comprehensive services on the market today.

"We've been continually refining our services over the last 20 years, and this has to be our biggest and most exciting update yet," says Tim Hewson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LegalWills.

"It has taken us years of work, collaborating with legal professionals, to be able to offer this service to Canadians in every province and territory, in both official languages. It has always been our goal to service all Canadians in their official language of choice, and now we can proudly say that we do. Everyone deserves access to affordable estate planning; regardless of their location or language."

In addition to the launch of their new French website and legal documents, LegalWills.ca now offers bilingual customer support (phone and email) and a bilingual estate planning lawyer available for anyone who wishes to have their documents reviewed in French.

LegalWills.ca has been in business for 20 years and with the launch of their services in Quebec in August 2020, they became the first online Will provider to make services available to Canadians in all provinces and territories.

For more information please visit: www.legalwills.ca

About LegalWills

With offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, LegalWills has been allowing people to create common legal documents in a very easy, convenient, private, secure and cost-effective manner, without the need to pay the high expenses of a lawyer for 20 years.

They work with local attorneys to develop online legal services that are of the highest quality and in accordance with the laws of the customer's local jurisdiction. They go far beyond any do-it-yourself kit or online repository of legal forms and documents. All of your legal documents can be stored and maintained by you online, in a private and secure manner.

SOURCE LegalWills

For further information: For more information about LegalWills, interview requests, hi-res visuals or media inquiries, please contact us by phone at 1-888-660-9455 or email [email protected]