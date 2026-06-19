LEGAL NOTICE OF APPROVAL OF THE 2024 RECALL OF SILK CANADA AND GREAT VALUE PRODUCTS CANADIAN CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - A Canada-wide settlement has been approved in the class action relating to the 2024 recall of Silk Canada Products and Great Value Products (the "National Settlement"). On April 17, 2026, the Superior Court of Quebec approved the National Settlement (S.C.M. no 500-06-001321-245) on behalf of all persons in Canada who purchased or ingested the Silk Canada Products or Great Value Products subject to the Recall initiated by Danone Canada on July 8, 2024, including those who have suffered any physical and/or psychological harm as a result thereof, and their successors, assigns, family members, and dependants (the "Class Members").

HOW TO MAKE A CLAIM

To receive compensation from the National Settlement, Class Members must submit a completed Claim Form and, if required, supporting documentation, to the Claims Administrator on or before October 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PST. To access the Claim Form and for more information, visit the Settlement Website:

www.PlantBeverages-Settlement.com.

COMPENSATION FOR CLASS MEMBERS

The Settlement Amount of $7,500,000.00, net of Provincial Health Insurer claims, lawyers' fees and settlement expenses, will be distributed to approved claimants in accordance with the Court-approved Compensation Grid available on the Settlement Website. The compensation payable to each approved claimant will depend on the number of claims approved by the Claims Administrator.

Additionally, under the Settlement Agreement, Class Members are entitled to benefit from the Voluntary Refund Program implemented by Danone Canada for Silk Canada Products and Great Value Products, which Danone Canada has undertaken to maintain in place until the last day of the Claim Period.

TO OBTAIN MORE INFORMATION VISIT:

www.PlantBeverages-Settlement.com OR CALL 1-888-367-7705

Class Counsel:

Mtre Joey Zukran / Mtre Léa Bruyère

LPC Avocats

514-379-1572

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Concilia Services Inc.