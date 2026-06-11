Fiat 500 class members in Quebec May Be Eligible for Free Door Handle Repairs and Reimbursement Under Approved Class Action Settlement

Court-approved program covers model years 2012–2019; claims for past repair costs must be filed by June 11, 2027

MONTREAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Persons in Quebec who purchased or leased a Fiat 500 vehicle from model years 2012 through 2019 may now be entitled to free door handle repairs and reimbursement for repair costs they have already paid, following a class action settlement approved by the Superior Court of Quebec on February 25, 2026.

The settlement resolves a class action (Paciucci et al. v. FCA Canada Inc.) concerning an alleged defect that caused door handles and locking mechanisms on certain Fiat 500 vehicles to jam and, in some cases, break or detach from the vehicle. FCA Canada Inc. denies any wrongdoing, and no court has found that FCA did anything wrong. The parties chose to settle rather than continue litigation. There is no cost to participate.

Who is eligible

Anyone in Quebec who purchased or leased a Fiat 500 vehicle from model years 2012 to 2019 – in any trim – is a member of the class and may qualify for benefits.

What the settlement provides

The settlement establishes an extended warranty program with two distinct benefits, and eligible class members can use both:

The Door Handle Repair Program covers free repair or replacement of door handles affected by the door handle issue at the time of inspection. Class members can book an appointment at a Quebec FCA dealership to have their vehicle inspected and, if it qualifies, repaired at no charge. There is no limit on the number of claims. Coverage runs for ten years from the vehicle's in-service date, or until June 11, 2027, for vehicles already more than ten years past their in-service date. Preventative inspections and repairs are not covered. Class members living more than 150 km from an FCA dealership may be able to use a third-party shop within 150 km of their home, but must first get approval from the Claims Administrator.

The Reimbursement Program repays costs class members already paid to repair or replace door handles because of the door handle issue – including parts, labour and taxes – regardless of where the work was done. There is no maximum amount and no limit on the number of repairs that can be claimed.

Key deadline

Claims for reimbursement of past repair costs must be submitted no later than June 11, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Claims can be filed online or by mail. To file a claim, class members will need their vehicle's VIN and model year, contact details, proof of both the repair and payment, and a sworn statement confirming the costs were not already reimbursed by FCA. Class members who cannot locate their documents can ask the Claims Administrator for help or request a 30-day hold.

Approved payments will be issued after the one-year claims period ends, by Interac e–Transfer or cheque.

How to learn more or file a claim

Full settlement documents, the list of FCA dealerships in Quebec, and the online claim form are available at the settlement website. Class members are asked not to contact FCA or the Court.

Claims Administrator

For information about the claims process or any other inquiries, please contact the Claims Administrator:

Concilia Services Inc.

Attn: Fiat500

5900 Andover Avenue, Suite 1

Montreal, Quebec H4T 1H5

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-888-552-5770

Settlement website: www.Fiat500DoorHandleSettlement.ca

SOURCE Concilia Services Inc.