MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit arising from two data incidents involving Estée Lauder Cosmetics Ltd and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc ("Estée Lauder"). The incidents, which occurred in May and July 2023, potentially compromised the personal and financial information of individuals across Canada.

Under the proposed settlement, Estée Lauder will pay CAD $1,515,000 to resolve all claims. Estée Lauder denies all allegations and liability, and no court has found the company liable. The parties agreed to settle to avoid the risk and expense of continued litigation.

Notice of Proposed Settlement in Canadian Class Action Involving Estée Lauder Post this

Who Is Affected

The settlement covers all persons in Canada whose personal or financial information held by Estée Lauder was compromised or stolen during the May 31, 2023 or July 12, 2023 data incidents, or who received notification from Estée Lauder regarding either incident.

Settlement Benefits

Class members may be eligible to receive monetary compensation as follows: up to CAD $5,000 for documented out-of-pocket losses attributable to the data incidents, CAD $150 for those affected by one incident, or CAD $300 for those affected by both incidents. Payments may be increased proportionally if funds remain after all substantiated claims are paid, or may be reduced proportionally if total approved claims exceed available funds. Note that if, after such a proportional reduction, the value of each individual payment would be less than CAD $3.00, no individual payments will be issued to Class Members. In such event, all remaining Settlement Funds will be distributed to the charitable organizations, after payment of the Fonds d'aide aux actions collectives levy (if applicable).

Next Steps

Class members who wish to participate in the settlement need take no action at this time (and do not have to pay anything). Following court approval, instructions for submitting claims will be available on the settlement website: www.EsteeLauderSettlement.ca. Those wishing to opt out of the class action and settlement must do so by June 1, 2026 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. Written objections to the settlement must be submitted by May 14, 2026 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

The Superior Court of Québec will hold a settlement approval hearing on June 3, 2026 in Montreal. For more information about the settlement, the lawsuit and the relevant deadlines, class members may contact the Claims Administrator via the settlement website: www.EsteeLauderSettlement.ca.

For more information and to access the Settlement Agreement, the claim forms, important deadlines, and any updates regarding the settlement approval hearing, please visit the Settlement Website at www.EsteeLauderSettlement.ca or contact the Claims Administrator at:

Concilia Services Inc.

Attn: Estée Lauder Settlement

5900 Andover Avenue, Suite 1

Montreal, QC, H4T 1H5

Phone: 1-888-538-5770

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Concilia Services Inc.