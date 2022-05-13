Leeds--Grenville--Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 052, Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : St. Lawrence Anglican Church: 80 Pine St, Brockville, ON K6V 1G7

K6V 1G7 May 19 to 23 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Drummond Building: 22 Ryan St, Edwardsburgh/ Cardinal, ON K0E 1X0

K0E 1X0 May 19 to 20 , 10 AM to 8PM :

, : Merrickville Community Centre: 106 Read St, Merrickville–Wolford, ON K0G 1N0

May 20 to 23 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Royal Canadian Legion 504 ( Lyndhurst ): 306 Lyndhurst Rd, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, ON K0E 1N0

): 306 Lyndhurst Rd, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, ON K0E 1N0 May 21 to May 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Athens Fire Hall: 16 Main St W, Athens, ON K0E 1B0

Christ Church Anglican Parish Hall: 35 Princess St, Gananoque, ON K7G 2N2

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church: 425 Centre St, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

