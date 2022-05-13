Leeds--Grenville--Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes advance polls open May 19
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 052, Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- St. Lawrence Anglican Church: 80 Pine St, Brockville, ON K6V 1G7
- May 19 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Drummond Building: 22 Ryan St, Edwardsburgh/Cardinal, ON K0E 1X0
- May 19 to 20, 10 AM to 8PM:
- Merrickville Community Centre: 106 Read St, Merrickville–Wolford, ON K0G 1N0
- May 20 to 23, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Royal Canadian Legion 504 (Lyndhurst): 306 Lyndhurst Rd, Leeds and the Thousand Islands, ON K0E 1N0
- May 21 to May 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Athens Fire Hall: 16 Main St W, Athens, ON K0E 1B0
- Christ Church Anglican Parish Hall: 35 Princess St, Gananoque, ON K7G 2N2
- St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church: 425 Centre St, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
