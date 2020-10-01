Lee Valley Tools Launches Innovative Contactless Shopping Capability for Stores Across Canada

New mobile feature adds additional layer of safety against COVID-19 for in-store shopping experience

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Lee Valley Tools is taking its in-store COVID-19 precautions a step further with the launch of a new mobile shopping tool. Integrated with Lee Valley's website, LeeValley.com, it allows for mobile contactless shopping in each of its 20 locations across the country.

Over the last six months, Lee Valley Tools has enacted a variety of in-store safety measures based on guidance from public health officials including mandatory mask or face coverings, providing hand sanitizer, and encouraging physical distancing protocols, all in an effort to maintain customer health and safety. Beginning with the transition from express to curbside pick-up, Lee Valley transitioned its stores to be safe and accessible. The launch of the new mobile feature brings an added level of safety to the in-store shopping experience.

"The health and safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority and our new easy-to-use mobile feature provides another layer of protection while shopping in-store during these unprecedented times," said Jason Tassé, Chief Operating Officer, Lee Valley Tools. "We're thrilled to launch this mobile tool in all our stores across Canada to give our customers a user-friendly way of making the browsing and purchase process contactless."

The mobile feature is easy to use as customers don't need to download it on their mobile device, instead they simply visit LeeValley.com when they enter the physical store and click on the barcode icon, select their store location and start shopping. The online feature also allows customers to scan an item's bar code and see a full description of every product offered by Lee Valley Tools before deciding to purchase – from drills to dovetail saws.

The mobile feature provides a completely contactless shopping experience. It allows for no physical products to be touched in store and a smooth check out process. Lee Valley's latest innovation aims to make customers comfortable shopping in store while ensuring consumer and staff safety at all times.

The contactless shopping option is available at all 20 locations across Canada starting October 1 and is compatible on all mobile devices.

About Lee Valley Tools:

Founded in 1977 by Leonard and Lorraine Lee, Lee Valley established itself as the source for quality woodworking and gardening tools and continues to expand its unique offering to creators of all kinds. Lee Valley's culture was grounded in the family's belief in integrity, fairness and respect for all, including staff, customers and vendors. Staff are empowered to provide the best advice to the customer, even at the expense of a sale, and company profit is shared with employees. Today, with more than 1,000 employees, store expansion, additional categories and a new digital experience, Lee Valley continues to expand its footprint and recognition in the Canadian retail market. For more information, please visit leevalley.com

SOURCE Lee Valley Tools

For further information: Geri McCuish, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected], T: 647-271-5419