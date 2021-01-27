"Jason has the complete confidence of the Lee Family and he plays an integral part of the management team on both an operational and strategic level. This appointment renews and strengthens our management structure, and will enable us to drive the business forward," shared Robin Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Valley.

Lee also confirmed he will continue as Chairman of the Lee Valley Group of Companies, and President and CEO of Veritas Tools, working closely with Tasse on both operating companies.

During this time of record business closures across Canada, supplier challenges and pervasive unemployment, the company is looking to Tasse's leadership as Lee Valley (leevalley.com) continues adapting to change and innovating to appeal to the evolving needs of consumers.

Tasse's long-term tenure, storied-career path and development are a testament to the company's consistent commitment to succession planning as Lee Valley focuses on people and principle.

"It's my genuine appreciation for the family culture and collective pride of the brand that solidify my emotional and professional attachment to Lee Valley," said Tasse. "I'm fortunate to have grown up at a company with unwavering principles and incredible people willing to invest in my personal and professional development."

Tasse has achieved impressive accomplishments during his career with Lee Valley, leading key systems implementations, long term strategic planning, digital transformation, leading the site selection and design of their 150,000 square foot distribution centre, leadership succession management and brand marketing direction, most recently shown in Lee Valley's "Let's Do Something" campaign. ( https://www.leevalley.com/en-ca/discover/commercial-spots ).

"Successful retail is rooted in two core business foundations, soul and mechanics. The soul is the intangible things like brand identity, practiced values and culture. The mechanics are the nuts and bolts along with the tangible processes, buildings, equipment, and of course products," declared Tasse. "From day one, the focus of Lee Valley is steadfast on getting the soul right. We work each day to improve the mechanics, but never at the expense of the soul. That's why we've been fortunate to connect emotionally with our customers."

According to Tasse, a strong multi-channel foundation and willingness to adapt along with "planning, pain and a little bit of luck" have been key to the success of Lee Valley, particularly over the last year. The company's ongoing commitment to strategic planning, pushing through the pain of execution like introducing a digital platform, and the timeliness of being well-prepared to meet emerging interests as consumer desires to experience "Look what I made moments" all converged to reach unprecedented interest and demand.

More About Lee Valley

Founded in 1977 by Leonard and Lorraine Lee, Lee Valley established itself as the source for quality woodworking and gardening tools, and continues to expand its unique offering to creators of all kinds. Lee Valley's culture is grounded in the family's belief in integrity, fairness and respect for all including staff, customers and vendors. Staff are empowered to provide the best advice to the customer, even at the expense of a sale, and company profit is shared with employees. Today, with more than 1,000 employees, 20 stores, additional categories and a new digital experience, Lee Valley continues to expand its footprint and recognition in the Canadian retail market. Recent industry acknowledgements include recognition of Retail Excellence by Global Retail Trends & Innovations, Canada's Best Employers by Forbes, WOW Awards from Leger Marketing Inc. and the Lifetime Achievement Award by Retail Council of Canada (2018). For more information visit leevalley.com or follow on social media: @leevalleytools.

