Leave and Certification Granted in Tahoe Resources Securities Class Action

LONDON, ON and TORONTO, ON, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted leave pursuant to section 138.8 of the Ontario Securities Act to commence a secondary market misrepresentation action under section 138.3 of the Securities Act against Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") and its former Chief Executive Officer, by order dated August 26, 2021.

The Court granted leave to pursue claims in respect of alleged misrepresentations in the news release issued by Tahoe on May 24, 2017 concerning the Escobal mining project in Guatemala.

In addition, the Court certified the action under the Ontario Class Proceedings Act, 1992 for a class comprising all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who acquired Tahoe securities during the period from and including May 24, 2017 to and including July 5, 2017, other than certain defined "excluded persons".

Siskinds LLP is counsel for the plaintiff and the class members.

A copy of the Court's reasons for granting leave and certification may be found at www.siskinds.com/class-action/tahoe/.

Formal notice and opt-out information will be issued upon further Order of the Court.

For further information:

Additional information may be obtained by visiting http://www.siskinds.com/class-action/tahoe/ or by contacting Sana Ebrahimi at [email protected] or 416-594-4393.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2022 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario and Quebec, act exclusively for plaintiffs.

For further information: Media Contacts: Anthony O'Brien, Siskinds LLP, Tel: 416-594-4394, Email: [email protected]

