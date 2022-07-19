CANADIAN STARTUP TAPS INTO US $40B MARKET WITH COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MAKE POINT-OF-PURCHASE EXPERIENCE 10 TIMES FASTER

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Leav, a Canadian tech startup that provides stores with a comprehensive platform offering a frictionless checkout process, announced today that it has signed an agreement with leading intimate apparel retailer, la Vie en Rose, to implement Leav across its four downtown Montréal la Vie en Rose and one Bikini Village location.

Leav is an innovative, extremely smooth mobile in-store checkout solution providing a completely new shopping experience for customers. Furthermore, with the Leav platform, retailers can cut minutes from every checkout, making the experience up to 10 times faster. Its simple three-step process enables shoppers to simply scan the item(s) they want to purchase, pay using their preferred credit card, and leave with their purchases in-hand – without having to download any applications. Retailers benefit from this integrated system environment and experience increased efficiencies as staff can focus on sales and customer service, thereby streamlining operations.

According to a recent survey from Adyen, a leading payment provider, one of the greatest challenges in retail has always occurred during the checkout process, costing North American retailers an estimated US $21.9 billion. "We believe that the future of retail is in-store, and all one needs to do is enhance the customer experience. Leav does just that and provides retailers the tools to automate low-value tasks to help them focus on what really matters – sales and customer service," commented Evgeny Grachev, Leav's Cofounder and Chief Product Officer.

"We are excited to be the first retailer to partner with Leav. The option of self-checkout at some of our stores will enable our sales associates to spend more time helping customers find what they are looking for. As one of Canada's leading intimate apparel retailers, la Vie en Rose is proud to be the first to go to market with this technologically advanced easy to use platform. It is in line with our values of providing a seamless and effortless experience, where and when customers need it," said François Roberge, President and CEO of la Vie en Rose.

About Leav – Automation for the future of in-store retail.

Leav is a mobile shopping platform that enables shoppers to checkout on their phone from anywhere in the store without needing to download an app or create an account. The future of retail is in-store, and Leav aims to achieve that vision by providing retailers with a powerful tool that enables them to focus on sales and customer service all while giving shoppers their time back at scale.

About la Vie en Rose

Founded in 1985, Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. has stood out as a Canadian leader in the lingerie and swimwear industry since its acquisition by François Roberge in 1996. Based in Montréal, the company has over 3 500 employees and 273 stores across Canada under two separate brands, la Vie en Rose and Bikini Village. La Vie en Rose focuses on providing people with high-quality and affordable undergarments, lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear and beachwear. Bikini Village positions itself as the destination of choice for the best selection of internationally renowned branded swimwear, beachwear and accessories for women and men. Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. is a true Canadian success story. It has been growing internationally since 2004 and has opened more than 375 la Vie en Rose stores in 19 countries.

