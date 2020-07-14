Learn how fees and usage impacts your electricity bill in new online CER tool

Interactive tools allow people to calculate the cost of household appliances and electronic use for each province and territory. For example, an individual can use the tools to find out that leaving a TV on for 24-hours in Quebec costs $5.25 per month, while that same TV on for a whole day would cost $12.29 per month in Saskatchewan, $20.49 per month in the Northwest Territories, and $15.30 per month in Nova Scotia.

How Canadians use energy varies as much as how provinces and territories produce it. Millions of Canadians rely on electricity to power their household appliances, charge their electronics, and heat their homes. Provinces with abundant hydro-electric resources like Quebec, B.C., Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador use electricity for home heating and tend to consume the most electricity.

By gathering data from various sources, this report is the first Canadian publication that features interactive tools to allow for a province-by-province comparison of electricity bills while highlighting different elements within an electricity bill.



The CER monitors energy markets and assesses Canadian energy requirements and trends. This report is part of a portfolio of publications on energy supply, demand and infrastructure that the CER publishes regularly as part of its ongoing market monitoring.

Quotes

"No matter where you go in the country, Canadians want to know how much they pay for power and why," says lead author Colette Craig. "This innovative, interactive report really explains electricity bills to help everyone understand electricity pricing and consumption across Canada."

Quick Facts

Quebec ranks first in electricity consumption per capita at 21.0 MW.h, followed by Saskatchewan at 20.0 MW.h, Newfoundland and Labrador at 19.3 MW.h.

ranks first in electricity consumption per capita at 21.0 MW.h, followed by at 20.0 MW.h, and at 19.3 MW.h. About 95% of Quebec's electricity is produced from hydroelectricity.

electricity is produced from hydroelectricity. Provinces that use electricity for home heating tend to consume the most electricity.

Canada's largest consuming sector for electricity was industrial at 238 TW.h. The residential and commercial sectors consumed 168 TW.h and 126 TW.h, respectively.

largest consuming sector for electricity was industrial at 238 TW.h. The residential and commercial sectors consumed 168 TW.h and 126 TW.h, respectively. In 2018, Canada produced 647.7 terawatt hours (TW.h) of electricity. More than half of the electricity in Canada (61%) is generated from hydro sources. The remainder is produced from a variety of sources, such as fossil fuels (natural gas and petroleum), nuclear, wind, coal, biomass, solar.

produced 647.7 terawatt hours (TW.h) of electricity. More than half of the electricity in (61%) is generated from hydro sources. The remainder is produced from a variety of sources, such as fossil fuels (natural gas and petroleum), nuclear, wind, coal, biomass, solar. Canada is a net exporter of electricity. In 2019, net exports (all to the United States ) were 47.0 TW.h.

is a net exporter of electricity. In 2019, net exports (all to ) were 47.0 TW.h. The total value of Canada's electricity exports was $2.5 billion Canadian dollars and the value of imports was $0.6 billion Canadian dollars, resulting in 2019 net exports of $1.9 billion .

electricity exports was Canadian dollars and the value of imports was Canadian dollars, resulting in 2019 net exports of . All regions in Canada are reflected in this report but it does not include data that reflects the COVID-19 lockdown and its effects on residential electricity bills.

Associated Links

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) works to keep energy moving safely across the country. We review energy development projects and share energy information, all while enforcing some of the strictest safety and environmental standards in the world. To find out how the CER is working for you visit us online or connect on social media

SOURCE Canada Energy Regulator

For further information: Karen Ryhorchuk, Communications Officer, Canada Energy Regulator, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 403-671-9756, Telephone (toll-free): 1-800-899-1265

Related Links

http://www.neb-one.gc.ca

