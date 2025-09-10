League Joins AWS Partner Network to Drive Next-Gen Healthcare Experiences

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - League, the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). This achievement validates that League's platform meets AWS security, reliability, and operational standards, enabling the company to deliver innovative, AI-powered solutions to a global market of healthcare organizations.

The completion of the FTR is a crucial step in League's relationship with AWS. It signals to healthcare customers that League's technology is built on a solid, secure, and well-architected foundation, aligning with the best practices of one of the world's leading cloud services providers.

"We are honored to officially join the AWS Partner Network and build upon our collaboration with a team that has a unique level of reach and domain expertise in healthcare," said Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "This is a major milestone and capability boost for our customers. Passing the Foundational Technical Review validates that our CX platform is architected to the highest standards, allowing us to focus on what we do best: delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that transform how people engage with their health."

As an APN member, League joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, and deliver value to mutual customers. For more information, visit the AWS Partner Network .

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

