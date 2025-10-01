League Announces Expansion of Advisory Board with Five New Healthcare Leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - League, the leading AI-driven consumer experience (CX) platform , today announced the appointment of five distinguished healthcare executives to its Advisory Board. The new members bring extensive expertise and diverse perspectives that will be instrumental in guiding League's strategic direction and market growth.

The new members joining the Advisory Board are:

Professor Sneh Khemka CBE, Executive Director of Health, NEOM; former VP Population Health, Aetna International; former CEO Simplyhealth Group; former CMO Bupa Group

Executive Director of Health, NEOM; former VP Population Health, Aetna International; former CEO Simplyhealth Group; former CMO Bupa Group Mario Schlosser , President of Technology and Co-founder, Oscar

, President of Technology and Co-founder, Oscar Daniel Chaitow , Former Chief Business Development Officer, Innovacer

, Former Chief Business Development Officer, Innovacer Evelyn Bourke , Former Group CEO, Bupa

, Former Group CEO, Bupa Josh Goode, Former CIO, SCAN

"We are incredibly honored to welcome such a high-caliber group of leaders to our advisory board," said Michael Serbinis, CEO of League. "Their collective experience across payer, provider, and technology sectors is unmatched. Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to shape our platform and expand our impact, ensuring we are not just meeting the needs of the market but anticipating them."

The League Advisory Board serves as a crucial forum, bringing together key healthcare executives to gather strategic market insights, offer feedback on business challenges and product roadmaps, and provide influence over League's long-term platform vision to ensure it remains at the forefront of the digital health industry.

The new members join the existing esteemed board, chaired by Mike Butler, Former President of Providence. Other current members include Brigitte Nettesheim, Former President of Enterprise & National Accounts at Aetna; Michael Palmer, Former Chief Innovation & Digital Officer at Aetna; and James Aquilina, Former President of Aon Global Cyber Solutions.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

