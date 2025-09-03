League Surpasses 63 Million Contracted Users, 271% YoY Increase, Fueled by AI-First Strategy to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - League , a leading healthcare technology platform, today announced it has surpassed 63 million contracted users, a 271% year-over-year increase and a more than 50% jump since its last user growth announcement in January. This significant milestone underscores the company's accelerated growth and its strategic leadership to become an AI-first organization.

Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur Michael Serbinis with the mission to empower people with their health every day, League's bet on a consumer-centric transformation in healthcare has paid off. In its eleventh year, the company's platform is proving its value by delivering highly personalized, data-driven experiences that address the fragmented, high-cost, and slow nature of traditional healthcare IT solutions.

"Over a decade ago, we saw that healthcare was due for a generational change, and we made a bet that a consumer-centric model was the future," said Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "Our user growth proves that we are delivering on that vision. As we enter our next phase, our focus on becoming an AI-first company will enable our customers to tap into their own data assets and leverage new technologies like agentic AI to drive innovation and growth."

This rapid expansion has been driven by increasing demand for League's AI-powered platform technology across a wider range of customers across the healthcare ecosystem. While U.S. payers remain a core focus, League has seen organic growth in new sectors, including government, public healthcare systems and providers, and lab/diagnostic companies. This includes new customers like Ovatient , SCAN and Santa Clara Family Health Plan . The company's platform is now used by 1 in 2 Canadians, 1 in 12 Americans, and 1 in 3 Australians, with expansion plans in the UK and the Middle East.

With $285 million in venture capital funding to date, League is recognized for delivering the highest level of personalization, using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive health engagement. The company processes 100 petabytes of data per year to power its AI-driven consumer experience (CX) platform.

Solving a Global Health Challenge with Data and AI

League's platform is designed to solve a significant market opportunity: the $100 billion digital transformation of healthcare. The company's composable, open-architecture solution delivers interoperable, data-driven experiences that drive high engagement and tangible business value.

The results speak for themselves:

An average user rating of 4.5 stars .

. A 4X increase in preventive visits.

in preventive visits. 30% monthly active users

A 60% recommended health activity completion rate.

The platform is designed to help customers:

Modernize and replatform legacy experiences , replacing outdated portals with seamless, consumer-grade technology.

, replacing outdated portals with seamless, consumer-grade technology. Accelerate digital adoption and engagement by using AI to personalize journeys and guide members to relevant care.

by using AI to personalize journeys and guide members to relevant care. Optimize digital as a strategic growth channel to close gaps in care, improve retention, and build long-term member value.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 63 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and consumer health partners build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including Highmark Health, Manulife, Medibank, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

