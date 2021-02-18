LEAF Mobile Virtually Opens The Market
Feb 18, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Darcy Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, LEAF Mobile Inc. ("LEAF" or "the Company") (TSX: LEAF), and members of the East Side Games and LDRLY Games studios joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
LEAF is a mobile game group headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and is Canada's largest publicly traded mobile game company. The group includes award-winning studios, East Side Games and LDRLY Games, with a track record of over a decade of successful titles. LEAF publishes and operates a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. LEAF's studios are independently operated to foster an entrepreneurial spirit that is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth. Check out LEAF Mobile's games on the App Store and Google Play. https://leafmobile.io/
