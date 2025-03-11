Leading with Skills, Stability and Sustainability: 'Manitoba's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

WINNIPEG, MB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Anchored by stable industries and low-cost, sustainable electricity, Manitoba employers are using their strong economic advantages to create better workplaces and progressive human resource policies. The best of these initiatives were recognized this morning, as Manitoba's Top Employers (2025) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Manitoba's economy has long been anchored by industries like financial services, aerospace, and energy," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "What's exciting today is seeing these organizations embrace more progressive practices – like flexible work options, hybrid work, and expanded health and wellness benefits – while holding onto their tradition of supporting local communities."

Despite the province's traditionally stable economic history, Manitoba's Top Employers aren't shying away from preparing for the future of work. Supported by the province's renewable hydroelectric power – a valuable public asset that provides cost stability for major industries – employers are also investing in their people to ensure long-term success. Many of this year's winners have stepped up their support for employees through tuition subsidies, skills training, and lifelong learning opportunities, helping their teams – and the province – adapt and succeed in a changing economy.

"Manitoba's leading employers recognize that preparing for the future isn't just about technology," adds Yerema. "It's about investing in people and the communities they serve."

With a workforce shaped by long-standing industries and forward-looking innovation, Manitoba's Top Employers are raising the bar for workplace excellence. The province is home to industry leaders in aerospace, financial services (including insurance and credit unions), and hydroelectric power generation – industries that have powered Manitoba's economy for decades, but are now using their economic strength to create better workplaces and HR policies.

Now in its 19th year, Manitoba's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Manitoba.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Manitoba's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in the Winnipeg Free Press and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including dozens of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

