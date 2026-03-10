Leading with resilience and opportunity: Manitoba's Top Employers (2026) are announced

WINNIPEG, MB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - With impressive economic diversity and a strong sense of community spirit, employers in Manitoba are navigating times of uncertainty with resilience and steadfast support for their employees. The best of these organizations were recognized today as the Manitoba's Top Employers competition celebrates its 20th anniversary. Winners were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which has been tracking workplaces across the province since the competition's inception two decades ago.

"Manitoba offers a remarkable range of career options spanning multiple sectors, providing stable footing for employees regardless of their background," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "These opportunities, paired with an impressive suite of financial, family, and health benefits, give employees a solid foundation on which to build their lives and careers."

Despite global economic headwinds, Manitoba's labour market continues to show resilience. Employment in the province grew by approximately 1.8 per cent between January 2025 and January 2026, adding nearly 13,000 jobs, while economic forecasts call for modest but steady growth of roughly 1.2 to 1.4 per cent annually through 2026. At the same time, Manitoba's unemployment rate has remained comparatively low, hovering around six per cent, reflecting steady labour demand even as population growth expands the workforce. Continued hiring across sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, health care and public services has helped sustain employment opportunities across the province.

Community investment is another hallmark of this year's winners: 70 per cent offer paid time off for employees to volunteer, reflecting a commitment that goes well beyond the workplace. This broader sense of purpose -- looking outward to the community and forward to the future -- also shapes how these employers support their own people. In the face of Canada's ongoing economic challenges, Manitoba's Top Employers are taking a long-term view, investing in skills development to ensure their workforces remain equipped to adapt and thrive.

"We're living through a period when many of the old rules no longer seem to apply, and employees want to feel genuinely supported," adds Sonja Verpoort, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "The employers on this year's list understand that offering stability -- for their workforce and for the broader community -- is one of the most valuable things they can provide right now. At the same time, they're giving employees a clear path forward, with the skills and knowledge needed to truly excel in their roles."

Now marking its 20th year, Manitoba's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to all employers, public or private sector, with their head office or principal place of business in Manitoba.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Manitoba's Top Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in the Winnipeg Free Press and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including scores of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

