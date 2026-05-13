2025 Integrated Annual Report highlights financial strength and purpose-driven impact in a world of uncertainty.

GUELPH, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators today released its 2025 Integrated Annual Report, Leading with purpose, reporting record net income before taxes of $937.4 million and $3.21 billion paid in claims and benefits to clients – results that underscore the co-operative's financial strength as it works to advance financial security for Canadians amid accelerating change.

"As climate risk, affordability pressures, technological advancement, and more are reshaping the Canadian landscape, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing the financial security of Canadians and our communities," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, Co-operators. "We are expanding and evolving our co-operative to imagine new business models, new opportunities for growth and new solutions that meet the changing needs of the people and communities we serve."

Co-operators financial results were driven by improved underwriting performance, disciplined expense management and solid investment returns. The organization ended 2025 with $22.4 billion in total assets and $6.1 billion in total equity, supporting a robust capital position. The report highlights how the co-operative's financial strength is translated into purpose-driven impact for its members, clients, workforce, while also benefiting Canadian communities and driving toward its vision of being a catalyst for a resilient, sustainable society.

"As a co-operative, we prioritize long-term sustainability while carefully balancing short-term results to ensure continued member value and financial stability," said Karen Higgins, Chief Financial Officer, Co-operators. "Our strong capital position allows us to meet our obligations to members and make prudent financial decisions that benefit current and future generations."

Building resilience through insurance, investments and advice

The report highlights how the financial leader is evolving its products to help clients rebuild with resilience, shifting from traditional models that simply provide coverage after an event to one that helps prevent future losses. With no added premium, TomorrowStrong® provides additional funds, following eligible claims, to support resilience upgrades such as wind, hail and fire-resistant solutions, alongside repair. In addition, their Comprehensive Water coverage, which is Canada's first and only product that provides flood insurance to all levels of flood risk, including storm surge, continued to expand - 745,258 Canadian households, farms and businesses are now better protected by this unique coverage.

Co-operators has also expanded its financial services to holistically support its clients in building their long-term financial resilience. In 2025, Co-operators Financial Investment Services (CFIS) grew its mutual fund assets under administration to $2.33 billion (up from just over $20 million in 2020), broadening access to wealth planning, investments and advice across the wealth spectrum.

Investing with purpose

The organization is also leveraging a sizable portion of its investments for positive impact. In 2025, they directed 60.2% of its invested assets (roughly $8.75 billion) to impact and climate transition investments, surpassing its 2030 target of 60%. To help de-risk and strengthen the climate resilience of Canadian communities, Co-operators has established the Resilience Acceleration Lab, an innovative financing effort to demonstrate how private capital can help scale and accelerate much-needed climate adaptation and infrastructure projects across Canada.

Highlighted stats from Co-operators 2025 Integrated Annual Report

$937.4 million in net income before taxes

$3.21 billion paid in claims and benefits to clients

to clients Over 745,000 Canadians, businesses and farm operations protected against flooding through Comprehensive Water product

protected against flooding through Comprehensive Water product $8.75 billion invested in impact and climate transition investments, surpassing 2030 target

investments, surpassing 2030 target 35.8% reduction in operational emissions below 2019 levels, toward its 2030 target of 45% reduction, and its 2040 net-zero emissions target.

12.3% reduction in the financed emissions intensity of its investments below 2020 levels, toward its 2030 target of 45% reduction and its 2050 net-zero emissions target.

below 2019 levels, toward its 2030 target of 45% reduction, and its 2040 net-zero emissions target. of its investments below 2020 levels, toward its 2030 target of 45% reduction and its 2050 net-zero emissions target. US$2.44 billion invested in climate solutions , toward its US$3 billion 2030 target*

, toward its US$3 billion 2030 target* $15.3 million in community contributions to organizations advancing social wellness, environmental resilience, an inclusive economy, and co-operative society

* Target and baseline are in $US in alignment with Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) targets

The Integrated Annual Report serves as Co-operators Public Accountability Statement and is made available to all members, clients and the public.

To access the full report, visit integratedreport.cooperators.ca .

Detailed information on climate-related milestones, governance, strategy, risk-management and targets and metrics, can be found in Co-operators Climate Report at cooperators.ca/reports .

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Top 50 Responsible Companies by Corporate Knights.

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SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited