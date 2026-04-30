WINNIPEG, MB, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians will be joining forces on May 2, 2026, to champion community resilience during Wildfire Community Preparedness Day (Prep Day).

FireSmart™ Canada is proud to spearhead this national initiative in collaboration with the founding member, Co-operators, as well as with the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) and provincial and territorial wildfire management agencies, all of whom share the common goal of helping Canadians build safer and more resilient communities in the face of wildland fire risk.

Thanks to their continued support and generosity, individuals were invited to apply for a $500 award to implement FireSmart principles in their community to reduce their shared wildland fire risk. In 2026, FireSmart Canada received 434 applications, resulting in 366 communities being awarded funds to host preparedness events between May and October.

National Collaboration for Local Safety

This day of action encourages residents to gather in their neighbourhoods to perform practical, hands-on tasks that reduce the risk of wildland fire damage to homes and surrounding spaces. From clearing dry debris to thinning combustible vegetation, these local efforts are a critical line of defence in building a more resilient country.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a testament to the power of partnership. By combining the expertise of wildfire agencies with the support of the insurance and research sectors, the initiative provides communities with the resources and motivation needed to stay proactive.

"Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is about shifting from reacting to wildfire to being ready for it. When neighbours work together to apply FireSmart principles, they're not just protecting their own homes, they're strengthening the resilience of the entire community," says Hannah Swift, Director of Prevention and Mitigation at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

"The threat from wildfires impacts entire neighbourhoods, not just individual homes, which is why it is so critical that communities work together to implement FireSmart strategies. Co-operators proudly champions these collaborative principles among the many Canadian residents we insure and encourages proactive actions that can help Canadians build their resilience and prevent irreplaceable losses," says Maya Milardovic, AVP of Government Relations at Co-operators.

ICLR is proud to champion Wildfire Community Preparedness Day in Canada and has supported this initiative from the outset because it mobilizes friends and neighbours to confront the growing risk of wildfire together," says Paul Kovacs, Executive Director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction. "Wildfire Community Preparedness Day demonstrates that effective risk reduction begins at the grassroots - when communities share knowledge, build resilience and take collective action to protect one another before disaster strikes. This focus on cooperation and prevention is central to ICLR's mission to reduce catastrophic losses across Canada."

Whether it's a neighbourhood clean-up, a wood chipper day, or an educational workshop, every action counts toward reducing wildland fire risk.

For more information on how to participate, download resources, or find an event near you, visit www.firesmartcanada.ca.

Media Contact:

Awa Cissé,

Communications Officer,

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre

[email protected]

Co-operators Media Relations

[email protected]

About FireSmart ™ Canada

FireSmart™ Canada is a program committed to helping Canadians reduce their wildland fire risk and become resilient to wildland fire through community-based solutions.

Through publications, programs, outreach training, and workshops, FireSmart Canada provides tools for Canadians to be pro-active in preparing their homes, properties and neighborhoods for the threat of wildland fire. FireSmart Canada operates under a mandate from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and is supported by federal, provincial, and territorial wildland fire management agencies and partners with municipal governments and the private sector. For more information visit www.firesmartcanada.ca

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $79 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability.

Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co‑operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

About ICLR

Established in 1998 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, ICLR is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada.

ICLR is a centre of excellence for disaster loss prevention research and education. ICLR's research staff is internationally recognized for pioneering work in several fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water

resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for ICLR's work to build communities more resilient to disasters. www.iclr.org

SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited