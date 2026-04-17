Celebrating Progress, Resilience, and the Power of Co‑operation

MONTREAL, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators successfully concluded its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held from April 8-10 in Montreal, Quebec. The three-day event brought together delegates, leaders, and partners from across the country to reflect on organizational achievements, discuss emerging challenges, and reaffirm Co-operators commitment to the co-operative movement.

Co-operatives are built to lead

This year's AGM focused on how the organization has continued to lead through a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape--marked by global tensions, economic uncertainty, and climate related pressures--drawing on the inherent strengths of the co-operative model to remain steady in its purpose, values, and long-term vision.

The event also marked the final year of Co-operators current four-year corporate strategy, where delegates celebrated meaningful progress across every strategic pillar, from strengthened financial resilience and advances in digital innovation to expanded sustainability commitments and deeper community partnerships aimed at supporting economic and climate resilience. Highlighting the organization's continued momentum and the priorities guiding its growth, President and CEO Rob Wesseling emphasized how Co-operators values are shaping its focus and strengthening the business for the years ahead, "The work we choose to do, as a company, is something we can control. The way we can make a difference. The way we can deliver on our purpose: financial security for Canadians and our communities."

Underscoring the organization's strong performance and its commitment to responsible financial management, Chief Financial Officer Karen Higgins reinforced the integral link between sound financial practices and the organization's broader purpose driven goals, "Advancing our purpose requires a disciplined approach to capital management to ensure we meet our commitments to Canadians and their communities. By maintaining a robust capital base, we can invest in and advocate for a sustainable, resilient society – demonstrating that financial performance and positive social and environmental impact go hand in hand."

Board of Directors Updates

Collaboration--both within the organization and across the broader sector--emerged as a central theme in keynote presentations and discussions. Leaders emphasized that the co-operative model remains a vital source of strength, offering a people-first approach in an increasingly complex world. Board Chair Robert Moreau underscored the importance of strong governance, elevating member voices, and collective action as key drivers of the co-operative's ongoing impact, "As a co-operative, our identity comes to life through our values of responsibility, integrity, and inclusion – principles that guide how we serve, how we lead, and how we contribute meaningfully to a more resilient and sustainable society. They are more than words--they shape how we act, how we decide, and how we come together as a co-operative … it is our commitment to these values that underpins our approach to operations, strategy, and governance."

The AGM concluded with a reaffirmed commitment to advancing the co-operative movement and continuing to serve members and communities with integrity, innovation, and compassion.

One board member retired

Jim Laverick, Alberta

Newly elected board member

Terry Gunter, Alberta

Empowering youth and removing employment barriers

As a final highlight, Bois Urbain was proudly recognized as one of Co-operators Community Funds grant recipients. Founded in 1994, Bois Urbain supports the social and professional integration of underserved individuals, particularly youth. As a social enterprise specializing in woodworking, Bois Urbain leverages its economic activity to advance its mission, offering participants a paid 26-week training program that equips them for careers in woodworking, furniture painting, customer service, or office maintenance.

"Bois Urbain is a forward-looking social enterprise making meaningful impacts in the lives of clients, thanks in part to organizations like Co-operators. We are honored and grateful for the trust placed in us through Co-operators Community Funds. This support enables us to expand our services and serve a wider range of clients, including youth with mental health challenges, who have been excluded from the job market," shared Natalia Cojocaru, Chief Executive Officer of Bois Urbain.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $79 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

For further information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited