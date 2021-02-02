OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - In a year that challenged the National Capital Region like few before, the region's leading employers are going the extra distance to look after their employees and support the community. That's the message from this year's National Capital Region's Top Employers, which was announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Employers in this region represent some of the strongest in the country," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Their responses during this time demonstrate the importance of empathy, trying to understand and anticipate the different challenges their employees might face."

Across this year's list, the winning employers have gone the extra distance to help employees balance work commitments with new demands on their family and personal time. Virtually all of this year's winners offered strong and inclusive family-friendly benefits even before the pandemic, something that made it easier to accommodate adapted work schedules, time off and leave policies to support employees with children or older parents. Ninety per cent of this year's winners offer paid sick days.

"Organizations have stepped up their support to respond to the needs of the community," notes Kristina Leung, Senior Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Whether it's donating supplies to front line organizations or matching the generosity of employees through matching charitable donations, employers have really shown their mettle."

Some notable initiatives the editors highlighted this year:

Export Development Canada offered a one-time flexible payout option to cash out up to two weeks of accrued vacation time and matched employee donations to food banks and high-priority local non-profits.





During the pandemic, Tomlinson Group of Companies donated over 21,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals, long-term care homes, and volunteer organizations.





Health Standards Organization offers flexible hours and a telecommuting option and provided 10 paid family days over the past year to help employees manage responsibilities at home.





Canadian Internet Registration Authority / CIRA removed its cap on paid sick days and organized a variety of virtual events to help employees connect, including a virtual 'Beers, Tears and Cheers' event.





Adobe Systems Canada Inc. committed $1 million to match employee donations made to community organizations.

Published annually since 2006, the National Capital Region's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau area that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the area were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Ottawa-Gatineau area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. The company also publishes The Career Directory, now in its 28th year – a free online guide for recent college and university graduates looking for employers hiring candidates from their educational background.

The full list of the National Capital Region's Top Employers for 2021 was posted this morning on the competition homepage. The winners were announced in special magazine and online feature in the Ottawa Citizen this morning. Detailed reasons for selection, with hundreds of additional stories and photos, were also released this morning by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage: https://www.canadastop100.com/ottawa/

