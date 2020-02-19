Leading the field in Canada's most competitive labour market: 'BC's Top Employers' for 2020 are announced

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - BC employers are working harder than ever to attract and retain talented people in Canada's most competitive labour market. The most innovative of these organizations were recognized today, as BC's Top Employers for 2020 were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"Employers in British Columbia are stepping up their efforts to improve their workplaces and human resource policies," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "British Columbia continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in Canada, which is pushing more organizations to improve their workplaces and create progressive HR policies. It's difficult to retain and attract talented employees in BC right now if an employer doesn't pay attention to these things."

With its high quality of life and thriving economy, BC has also been a magnet for educated and experienced newcomers. These talented migrants are choosing to build their careers — and new lives — in the province, putting their skills to work for BC employers and boosting the province's economy.

"It's an under-reported story how successful British Columbia has been in attracting talented newcomers and integrating them into the province's economy," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp. "Without their contribution, BC employers would not be enjoying the kind of economic success we see today, let alone the province's increasingly favourable demographic prospects."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the BC's Top Employers competition, a special designation that recognizes employers in the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in British Columbia; employers of any size may apply, whether private- or public-sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of users annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place in November and featured a performance by Coeur de Pirate, one of the most popular musicians in the French-speaking world.

The full list of BC's Top Employers for 2020 was announced today in a special magazine published in the Vancouver Sun. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners, with hundreds of stories and photos, were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

