As Alberta's population and employment climbs, 'Alberta's Top Employers (2026)' double down on training and development

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - With Alberta's population continuing to set records and employment growth leading the country, the province's best employers are investing more than ever in training, skills development and career progression. These forward-looking workplaces were recognized today with the announcement of Alberta's Top Employers (2026) by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

In-house training programs to develop hard-to-find skills, structured onboarding that emphasizes long-term career paths, and financial support for professional certifications and continuing education are among the initiatives Alberta employers are using to attract and retain talent--particularly in a province with the youngest workforce in Canada.

"Alberta continues to rank among Canada's strongest and dynamic economies, making it top destination afor people seeking opportunity and a higher quality of life," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "The province recorded the highest employment growth in Canada last year, and you can see the impact among this year's winners: employers are increasingly competing for the same skilled workers, and that competition is translating into better programs, better benefits and better career development opportunities."

Alberta leads the country in population growth and, over the past two decades, has recorded the fastest population growth of any Canadian province or U.S. state. With the youngest population in the country, employers are placing renewed emphasis on early-career development, starting with more structured onboarding programs that map out learning and advancement opportunities. At the same time, organizations are expanding health and wellness benefits to remain competitive in a tightening labour market: approximately half of this year's winners now offer flexible benefits plans that allow employees to tailor coverage to their personal or family needs.

"A younger workforce puts a brighter spotlight on the importance of mentorship, continuous learning and educational support," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Younger employees want to know that their employer is invested in their long-term growth. This year's Alberta winners are responding with stronger training programs, more generous educational allowances and clearer pathways for advancement."

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is an annual designation recognizing the Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Today, the editors published detailed 'reasons for selection' following these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public sector, with a head office or principal place of business in Alberta.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which draws postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers (2026) was announced this morning in an extended magazine published online in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal, as well as nationally on Eluta.ca. Detailed reasons for selection, including hundreds of stories and photos highlighting winning initiatives, were released this morning on the competition homepage.

