Leading the economic renaissance in Ontario's escarpment country: 'Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers' for 2020 are announced

HAMILTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - There's an unfamiliar sound that's being heard throughout the Hamilton-Niagara heartland of Ontario's escarpment country: it's not the water hurtling over Niagara Falls or the season's last lakers making their way through the Welland Canal. It's the sound of an economic renaissance that's leading the nation – and nowhere can you hear it more clearly than at this year's Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"The Hamilton-Niagara region continues to outperform Ontario and the national economy when it comes to job creation," says Anthony Meehan, Publisher at Mediacorp, which manages the competition. "There's an economic renaissance taking place in Ontario's escarpment country and the employers on this year's list are at the forefront of this renewal. A wide range of industries – particularly in manufacturing, healthcare and post-secondary education – are bringing tremendous new employment opportunities to the area."

The region's strong economic currents come as no surprise to residents of the area. Recently, L3HARRIS, WESCAM Inc. broke ground on a vast 330,000 square foot Canadian headquarters in Hamilton, which will bring 1,500 new jobs to the area. Another one of this year's winners, Stryker Canada, this year unveiled a new $100 million head office in Waterdown featuring a first-class range of onsite amenities.

Now in its 13th annual edition, Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area of Ontario that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The competition is open to any employer with its head office in the Hamilton-Niagara area; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

"Employers selected this year's list offer a full suite of benefits, from retirement planning to family-friendly programs, to support for training and development," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. "Coupled with continued investment in the region's economy, this makes for a winning combination for job-seekers."

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches 7.4 million unique visitors annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Mediacorp also hosts Canada's largest conference for senior-level HR professionals, the Top Employer Summit. This year's conference took place at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto in November.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers for 2020 was announced in special magazine published in the Hamilton Spectator this morning. Detailed reasons for selection with additional stories and photos were released simultaneously on the competition homepage.

