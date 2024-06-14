LEADING PROXY ADVISOR ISS RECOMMENDS AIMIA SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ALL MANAGEMENT NOMINEES

Act Now. Vote Today. Deadline is 10:30 AM ( Toronto time) on Monday, June 24, 2024

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") has recommended shareholders to Vote FOR all management nominees to the Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") slated for June 26, 2024.

ISS is a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm whose recommendations influence how pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds, and other institutional shareholders vote.

In its report, ISS stated that the Company has demonstrated "stewardship of investors' interests" concerning executive compensation along with a clearly defined strategy that includes shareholder feedback. It also highlighted that "considerable changes" were made to the Board to better align the interests of shareholders and non-employee directors and no further change is needed.

The report from ISS further recommended that Aimia shareholders DO NOT VOTE on the dissident GOLD proxy card for Mithaq Capital SPC ("Mithaq") nominees as the dissident did not provide a case for change.

Aimia remains fully committed to acting in the best interests of its shareholders and rejects Mithaq's recent baseless allegations and reiterates its unwavering dedication to creating sustainable long-term value for all shareholders and to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

The Meeting will be conducted by an independent chair advised by independent counsel. If the Meeting becomes a "contested meeting" (which occurs where there is more than one candidate nominated for each position available on the Board), any votes that are cast "AGAINST" any nominee director on the Company's form of proxy will be treated as "WITHHOLD" votes for purposes of tabulating the votes at the Meeting in accordance with the Canada Business Corporation Act and its regulations."

Don't Delay. Shareholders are encouraged to vote FOR the ALL Aimia's nominees well in advance of the 10:30 AM (Toronto time) deadline on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the Meeting are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

If you have any questions or need assistance voting, contact Kingsdale: Call 1-800-495-6389 (North America toll free); text or call 1-647-251-9706 (outside North America); or email [email protected].

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a diversified company focused on unlocking the growth potential of its two global businesses, Bozzetto, a sustainable specialty chemicals company, and Cortland International, a rope and netting solutions company. Headquartered in Toronto, Aimia's priorities include monetizing its non-core investments, returning capital to its shareholders, and efficiently utilizing its loss carry-forwards to create shareholder value.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which are based upon our current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward- looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects" and "expected". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements will not occur and actual results may differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and reflect several material factors, expectations and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on any predictions or forward-looking statements as these may be affected by, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. A discussion of the material risks applicable to us can be found in our current Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, each of which have been or will be filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we disclaim any intention and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

