MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a growing collaboration in recent years, gardening products distributor Biofloral* announces the acquisition of Laval-based Company Brite-Lite Group. While Biofloral already distributes several of Brite-Lite's products nationally, by integrating the assets and expertise of this company with more than 50 years of history, Biofloral is strengthening its status as leader among independent distributors of indoor and outdoor gardening products on the Canadian market.

Through this acquisition, Biofloral will be enhancing its global offering and further strengthening its coast-to-coast distribution network as well as attaining full management of several renowned product lines developed by Brite-Lite, including Optimum Hydroponix liquid fertilizers. Biofloral will be welcoming onboard Brite-Lite's pioneering and experienced team who are renowned for their sales and R&D acumen. In a rapidly expanding hydroponics sector that has been stimulated by the emergence of many industrial producers, including the rapid growth of the cannabis market, this acquisition puts the company in an ideal position to better serve its customers.

Having recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, Biofloral is now the point of reference for indoor and outdoor gardening supply. This acquisition continues the company's pursuit of becoming the largest distributor in its sector by providing smooth and efficient access to the most diversified product range on the market.

"We are incredibly pleased to have acquired Brite-Lite Group, a company with a rich history and strong roots in the industry. This is a team that we know well and with whom we share common values. We are proud to welcome them into the Biofloral family. Through this pooling of strengths, we will be better able to meet the needs of our customers and be better placed to take advantage of any future opportunities that may arise in this rapidly changing market" says François Deguire, president of Biofloral.

A family-owned company founded in 1969, Brite-Lite Group first specialized in the manufacture and repair of lighting systems and then diversified into fertilizer production and distribution of indoor and outdoor gardening products. Its owners were looking to gradually withdraw from operations and this acquisition provided them with the perfect opportunity:

"By joining Biofloral, we are confident that we are ensuring the sustainability of what we have built for decades. As both parties have already been working so well together, we knew that the future of our products—as well as our team and customers—are going to be in good hands. The gardening and hydroponics sector is continuing to evolve at a rapid pace and our integration into Biofloral was the ideal outcome for us" adds Shane Boucher, President of Brite-Lite Group.

Brite-Lite Group's activities will be integrated into Biofloral over the course of a gradual transition period.

About Biofloral

Biofloral is a Canadian leader in the distribution of indoor and outdoor gardening products, proudly serving commercial producers and specialty outlets from coast to coast. Boasting a team with extensive marketing and product development expertise, Biofloral offers a diverse range of solutions including its own brands and those of reputable suppliers in order to meet the needs of producers in the gardening and greenhouse industries.

* The acquisition is officially made by Distributions Flora Corporation Inc., an affiliate of Biofloral. The Biofloral name is used in this communication because it is the brand most widely known by the public and the industry.

SOURCE Biofloral inc.

For further information: Source: Manon Landry, Executive Assistant, (450) 664-4844 extension 226 - [email protected]