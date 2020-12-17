Leading Organizations Honored by Frost & Sullivan in the Final 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony

Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan explained that these awards aim to bring out the best of the best from among thousands of participants in hundreds of market segments across Asia-Pacific. Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance in his welcome speech, Sapan continues to share his warmest congratulations to all awardees: "These companies and people behind them have inspired the world through their leadership and commitment to raise the bar higher than ever. Kudos to all the deserving recipients. I look forward to seeing what 2021 has in store for all of us."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Award Titles and Categories Award Recipients Regional Titles 2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Amway 2020 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year Axiata Group 2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year Coway Co., Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Water Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award Evoqua Water Technologies 2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. 2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Lending Platform for the BFSI Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award OneConnect Financial Technology 2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of the Year Palo Alto 2020 Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year Pulse Secure 2020 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year Schneider Electric 2020 Asia Pacific UPS Company of the Year Schneider Electric 2020 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. National Titles 2020 Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year Telkom Indonesia 2020 Malaysia Sugar Industry New Product Innovation Award Central Sugars Refinery 2020 Malaysia Emerging Hospital of the Year ParkCity Medical Centre 2020 Malaysia Telecommunications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year YTL Communications 2020 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year NTT Ltd. 2020 Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year Singtel

The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by the following media partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEOWORLD Magazine, and Developing Telecoms.

To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at [email protected].

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact:

Kala Mani. S.

Associate Director, Best Practices – Asia-Pacific

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

