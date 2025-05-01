Leading Global Enterprises Continue to Find Success with Coveo AI-Relevance and Generative Search

Coveo enhances the digital experiences of the world's most innovative brands which serve millions of people through billions of interactions across website, ecommerce, customer service, and workplace applications

MONTREAL and LONDON and NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that leading global enterprises across multiple industries including high tech, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate and more continue to choose and find success with the Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform. Recent examples of enterprises selecting or expanding their use of Coveo include Pfizer, Eaton Corporation, Cummins, ABB, Athenahealth, Cushman & Wakefield, Okta, Greystar, Brother International Europe, Forcepoint, Canac, London Business School, and many more. These leading global enterprises chose Coveo AI-Relevance and generative search to deliver exceptional personalized experiences.

"In a rapidly evolving digital economy, where organizations are making significant investments in generative AI and agentic AI, relevance is now the critical success factor," said Laurent Simoneau, CEO of Coveo. "AI without relevance is ineffective and poses operational risks when it creates inaccurate outputs that erode user trust and diminish productivity. Creating competitive advantage, while maximizing business outcomes, is why we made AI-Relevance the core of our platform and have been investing in it for more than a decade."

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is purpose-built for large enterprises managing massive volumes of content and products across diverse and complex audiences. The platform uses AI-search, recommendations, and generative answers to enable hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint—delivering contextual, prescriptive interactions at scale. The flexible API-first headless architecture is able to securely connect to all of an organization's content, products, context, and experience apps right out of the box in days or weeks, not months and years.

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.

