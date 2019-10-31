Leading Cut And Sew Manufacturer Announces Retail Partnership With Best Buy Canada

Products from Minneapolis-based Acme Made will be featured in Canada's largest electronics retailer

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- Acme Made, a brand in The Airtex Group's portfolio and a global provider of high-quality backpacks, totes and laptop/tablet cases and accessories, today announced that select Acme Made products will be available in Best Buy stores across Canada.

"Acme Made products have been requested and in demand by people in Canada. We are excited that we will now have locations there to support our customer base providing access to Acme Made products," said Michael Noer, president of The Airtex Group and Acme Made.

The following products will be available in stores and online at www.bestbuy.ca with prices starting at $44.99 CAD.

Established as an agricultural textile manufacturer in 1918, The Airtex Group has become a leading cut and sew manufacturer in the industry. With nearly 100 employees working from their 35,000-square-foot Minneapolis, Minn. headquarters and in locations around the world, The Airtex Group provides clients with in-house design and production services for turnkey private label soft goods sold under a variety of brands around the world. The Airtex Group's own brand, Acme Made, provides high quality backpacks, totes and laptop cases that are Authentic, Simple and Cool. For more information, visit www.acmemade.com.

For more background on The Airtex Group's custom sewn products and textile solutions for premier retail and OEM solutions, visit: https://www.airtexgroup.com.

