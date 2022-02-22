MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - C3 Solutions ("C3" or the "Company"), the industry leader in configurable yard and dock management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of C3 Hive, the Montreal firm's new advanced last-mile visibility tool for shippers, carriers, and drivers. This new web application is available through the Company's existing yard & dock management software platform, C3 Hub.

C3 Hive relays the most up-to-date delivery ETA information between drivers, carriers, and the facilities using C3's products. In addition, the tool allows for real-time communication with drivers once they have arrived on-site.

Combined with C3's yard and dock management systems, drivers can "check-in" to a distribution centre in advance, notify the operation if they are unexpectedly delayed, or request an earlier arrival time if they arrive ahead of their scheduled appointment.

Available as of February 2022, C3 Hive fits perfectly with C3's mission to provide paperless, automated, and touch-free business solutions to aid in the growing need for global environmental sustainability and the overall health of their clients, their communities and employees.

C3's roster of products helps organizations around the world to:

Limit dock congestion

Gain better visibility across their workforce and with suppliers and carriers

Better manage labour resources

Help eliminate strain caused by the increasing driver dwell time issue

"Supply chains are experiencing unparalleled challenges. At C3, we know that the trucking industry is the backbone of our global economy. By providing our customers with the ability to reduce driver dwell time for the carriers with which they partner, C3 Hive promotes stronger business practices and easily solves the need for advanced visibility and data-driven real-time communication." - Greg Braun, CRO, C3 Solutions

What happens when advanced visibility meets powerful yard and dock management software solutions?

Learn more about what C3 Hive's centralized hub can do for shippers, carriers, and drivers. CLICK HERE

In addition to C3 Hive, C3 Solutions' product roster includes:

C3 Reservations, C3's Online Dock Scheduling System , which streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments, and measuring vendor compliance.

C3 Yard, C3's Web-based Yard Management Solution , which empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate, and automating yard driver task assignment.

About C3 Solutions

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post.

Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. www.c3solutions.com

