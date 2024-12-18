UPP (CNW Group/PSP Investments)

The CSSB standards establish a robust framework for the Canadian market, while addressing specific Canadian circumstances. Alignment with a global baseline is important for the competitiveness of Canadian companies in global capital markets and for Canadian directors to discharge their duties to the companies they oversee. We also believe that this will reduce the reporting burden for Canadian entities that operate or raise capital in multiple jurisdictions.

For major institutional investors, complete, comparable sustainability-related information is a key part of making informed investment decisions. The CSSB's standards address both general sustainability-related disclosures and climate-specific requirements, thus providing a framework to access this critical information.

While we recognize the need to make modifications to address Canadian-specific considerations, we encourage Canadian issuers to not delay the measurement and reporting of material sustainability-related information, particularly where "reasonable and supportable information is available to the entity at the reporting date without undue cost or effort." For effective capital allocation decisions, investors depend on standardized disclosure across the full spectrum of material sustainability risks and opportunities.

As part of our mandates, our objectives are to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted returns that help support retirement and benefit security for millions of Canadians. We believe these standards will strengthen the Canadian market's sustainability disclosure infrastructure and improve the quality of information available to investors, stakeholders and regulators. We call on corporate leaders to adopt CSDS 1 and CSDS 2 to ensure the transparency and comparability needed to make investment decisions that will contribute to a more prosperous future for our clients and beneficiaries.

