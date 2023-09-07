Leadership change at Indigo

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc.'s (TSX: IDG) Board of Directors today announces the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ruis, thanks him for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well as he moves on to new challenges in his career. Peter has agreed to serve Indigo as a consultant for the next two months to support a smooth transition in leadership.

With Peter's departure, the Board is focused on acting swiftly to determine the right leader to move the Company forward.

In the interim, Craig Loudon, the Chief Financial Officer, and Damien Liddle, the Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, will work closely with the Board, to provide day to day direction.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. The Company operates retail stores in all ten provinces and one territory in Canada, and also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating one retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. Retail operations are seamlessly integrated with the Company's digital channels, including the www.indigo.ca website and the mobile applications, which are extensions of the physical stores and offer customers an expanded assortment of book titles, along with a meaningfully curated assortment of general merchandise. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

