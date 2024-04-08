Leaders Need Future Ready Skills - Announcing Super.Crucial.Leader Retreat

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - In today's fast-paced, AI, and hybrid workplace reality, leadership excellence is not just an aspiration – it's a necessity. That's why we're thrilled to announce the inaugural Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat , taking place at the prestigious Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from May 7 to 9, 2024.

Designed for forward-thinking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CHROs, CMOs, and senior leaders, Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse oneself in cutting-edge research, refine leadership skills, and embrace the forefront of change and innovation in leadership and the future of work.

"At Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat, we're bringing together leaders who are not content with the status quo," said Retreat co-host Cheryl Cran. "Our goal is to provide a transformative experience that gives leaders strategies, tools and ideas to take back and implement for greater personal and team success."

Featuring unparalleled strategic insights from award-winning experts, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, this retreat will equip participants with the insights, strategies, and connections needed to thrive in the age of AI and beyond.

Highlights of Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat include:

Insights from Award-Winning Experts: Gain valuable insights from two leadership experts and thought leaders Cheryl Cran and Brad Breininger on the latest trends and best practices in leadership and organizational innovation.

Gain valuable insights from two leadership experts and thought leaders and on the latest trends and best practices in leadership and organizational innovation. Interactive Workshops: Discover practical ideas and strategies for immediate implementation in your organization, including AI integration tactics to boost productivity, save time, and enhance team performance.

Discover practical ideas and strategies for immediate implementation in your organization, including AI integration tactics to boost productivity, save time, and enhance team performance. Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow leaders from diverse industries, exchange ideas, and gain multiple perspectives that you can leverage for your own success and your team's success.

Connect with fellow leaders from diverse industries, exchange ideas, and gain multiple perspectives that you can leverage for your own success and your team's success. Exclusive Venue: Experience the luxurious amenities and stunning surroundings of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, an iconic landmark in the heart of downtown Vancouver .

Don't miss this chance to go beyond the ordinary and transform the future of leadership. Secure your spot at Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat today and take the first step towards unlocking your full potential as a leader.

Get your ticket: www.supercrucialleader.thrivecart.com/retreat/

ABOUT Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat

Super. Crucial. Leader. Retreat empowers leaders to thrive in today's dynamic business environment. This one-of-a-kind experience was designed for senior leaders to take their hybrid team leadership to the next level, reinvigorate their leadership brand, and learn the human-centric leadership strategies needed in the age of AI. Join us in Vancouver, B.C. May 7 to 9, 2024.

SOURCE NextMapping - Synthesis at Work Inc