Leaders' Debates Commission names debates producer

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Commissioner David Johnston announces the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) as the official producer for the federal leaders' debates in October 2019. The CDPP will promote, produce and distribute the French and English leaders' debates. The debates will be:

Free to access and distribute: Anyone can broadcast it, for free. Anyone can stream it, for free. Anyone can host a live viewing party, for free

Widely distributed on television, radio, digital and social streaming platforms to ensure access to a broad cross-section of Canadians across the country, on the platform of their choice

Available in ASL, LSQ, closed captioning and described video

Available in English, French, some Indigenous languages and non-official languages

Produced by a large partnership with strong values of public service journalism, integrity and production quality

The CDPP comprises a group of partners who are able to offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print and digital platforms. Together, the partnership brings a rich history of presenting high-quality, national-level event television, and innovative new methods to reach Canadians via platforms they choose. The CDPP includes:

CBC News

Radio- Canada

Global News

CTV News

Toronto Star and Torstar chain

HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec

La Presse

Le Devoir

L'Actualité

The debates will take place the second week of October, 2019. They will be held in the Ottawa/Gatineau area.

"Debates play an essential role in our democracy and we are delighted to have the experience of the CDPP to help deliver high quality, informative, transparent debates to Canadians. The CDPP is able to reach a large number of Canadians, across the country, on a variety of platforms. We respect their experience delivering quality political journalism, their rich history producing engaging and informative journalism and their journalistic integrity." – Commissioner David Johnston

"Our news organizations are focused on informing and engaging Canadians in their communities, country and world. An election is an important event in our democracy and the leaders' debates are important moments in election campaigns. As we create these debates, we will use the editorial and production expertise of our collective organizations to make sure Canadian interests are well-represented and access is available across all platforms: television, radio and online. In the Fall, we will have more to say about the debate format after we have conducted meetings with the political parties. We thank the Debate Commission for this mandate." – Jennifer McGuire, CDPP

