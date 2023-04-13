News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

– Alex Wolff, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Anna Torv, Noah Taylor to star in the new eight-part series about the love story that inspired Leonard Cohen's iconic song –

Key Tags: @Crave_PR, @CraveCanada, @TheLede_CA

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Crave and NRK announced today the primary cast of their hotly-anticipated, Original series SO LONG, MARIANNE, which tells the legendary love story of Canadian singer and poet Leonard Cohen, and his muse Marianne Ihlen. Leading the cast are Alex Wolff (The Line, Hereditary, Jumanji) as Leonard, with Thea Sofie Loch Næss (The Last Kingdom, Delete Me, A Storm For Christmas) playing Marianne. Joining them are Anna Torv (The Newsreader, The Last of Us, Mindhunter) as Charmian Clift and Noah Taylor (Preacher, Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones) as George Johnston.

Principal photography began on March 24, for the series, which is shooting in multiple locations including the Greek island of Hydra, Oslo in Norway, and Montréal in Canada.

Set in some of the most beautiful places during the 1960s, SO LONG MARIANNE is an intimate tale of two, lonely people falling in love, during a period of their life when they are trying to figure out who they are and their place in the world, while one is becoming one of the most famous singers of all time.

Their story crosses the world, travelling from Oslo to Hydra; New York and Montreal, with the majority of the series set on the picturesque Greek island of Hydra where they lived during the 1960s. There, they joined legendary Australian novelists Charmian Clift and her husband George Johnston, the matriarch and patriarch of a bohemian group of writers, artists, poets and outcasts who were exploring a new world of free love, drugs, and artistic freedom, but also experiencing the rivalries and jealousy that accompanied their intense, interwoven lives.

SO LONG, MARIANNE is a beautiful, poetic, and searing tribute to life, shedding light on the events that inspired one of the most iconic songs of many generations.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Madison Keegan, [email protected]