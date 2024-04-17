Cutting-Edge, Innovative Dining and Social Space Opening August 2024

MONTREAL, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - With the Royalmount project nearing completion, MTB Collective proudly announces the grand debut of Le Fou Fou, an electrifying European-style food hall reimagined for a new generation of diners. Spearheaded by creative entrepreneur David Haas, InKind board member, and active investor in the realm of food and beverage ventures across North America, Le Fou Fou is poised to revolutionize Montreal's culinary landscape with its innovative ethos.

In collaboration with Carbonleo, Le Fou Fou represents a harmonious fusion of culinary mastery, technological innovation and warm hospitality. A captivating tapestry of distinctive gastronomical concepts, convivial social spaces, and cutting-edge technology converges to craft an immersive dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

REIMAGINING THE FOOD HALL LANDSCAPE

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Le Fou Fou heralds a new era of food halls. Conceived as a vibrant hub for gastronomic exploration and creativity, envisioned by the acclaimed architectural and interior design virtuosos at LemayMichaud, Le Fou Fou boasts a diverse array of 12 culinary offerings, 4 bars, and an expansive indoor/outdoor area accommodating over 900 guests. With high-touch hospitality at its core, Le Fou Fou's calendar is set to dazzle with an eclectic array of events, from art exhibitions to pulsating DJ sets, communal dining experiences, and indulgent weekend brunches. Departing from the conventional food hall paradigm, Le Fou Fou places a premium on culinary experimentation, cultural immersion, and spirited dialogue.

CURATING CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Showcasing a lineup of talented luminaries, Le Fou Fou curates an ensemble of original and eclectic culinary delights, cementing its status as Montreal's preeminent dining destination. Helmed by food hall expert Jay Coldren, whose career spans leadership roles at Time Out Market, Dean & DeLuca, Edition Hotels and the revered Inn at Little Washington, Le Fou Fou epitomizes culinary innovation in its purest form.

The roster includes esteemed figures such as James Beard Award Winner Tony Messina (Uni Boston), Hanhak Kim (of Bar Otto fame), Lenny Lighter and Peter Katsoudas (in a unique collaboration between the rival founders of Moishes & Rib'N Reef Steakhouses), the Torres Brothers (Hogar Steakhouse), alongside other soon-to-be-announced culinary talents. From dawn till dusk, patrons can savour an array of meticulously crafted menus tailored to every occasion, complemented by a bespoke in-house catering service that elevates corporate and private events to unprecedented heights.

EMBRACING CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

At the vanguard of service innovation, Le Fou Fou transcends the conventional food hall paradigm by pioneering a high-touch service model. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and a seamless service ecosystem, patrons can effortlessly navigate from selection to ordering and payment. Bid farewell to queueing – Le Fou Fou stands as the city's sole food hall offering a seamless blend of self-service and table-service ordering across all vendors, empowering guests to curate their gastronomic odyssey with unparalleled ease and convenience.

The unveiling of Le Fou Fou at Royalmount marks a pivotal juncture in Montreal's retail and culinary narrative, where ingenuity and playful innovation converge to deliver an unparalleled dining adventure.

"The ethos of Le Fou Fou is to craft a unique environment where each individual can savour a symphony of sensory delights on their own terms. Our aspiration is for every guest to leave feeling energized by their experience at Le Fou Fou, and to depart with a lingering question: 'When are we coming back?'" reflects proprietor David Haas.

About Le Fou Fou

Conceptualized as a European-style food hall, Le Fou Fou is Montreal's first to combine top-tier talent, hi-touch technology and programming all year round. A 35,000 sq ft space includes12 distinct culinary offerings including catering plus 4 bars with indoor/outdoor dining that seats over 900 guests. Their exclusive in-house catering partner Traiteur Brera will accommodate corporate & private events. Dedicated to being a cultural hub, curated happenings such as art events and live music will entice guests as they sip and savor the many flavors of Le Fou Fou. Brought to life by MTB Collective founder David Haas in collaboration with Carbonleo, this visionary project is located within the Royalmount retail complex.

For more information on Le Fou Fou, visit www.lefoufou.com and @lefoufoumtl

About Royalmount

Royalmount is a new Montreal destination located in the heart of midtown, where connectivity, creativity, and sustainability meet and thrive. The district will be the among first 100% carbon-neutral mixed-use developments in the Americas, as well as the largest LEED Gold retail project in Canada. As of summer 2024, Royalmount will be accessible year-round from the De la Savane metro station via a covered skybridge. Conceived by real estate development and management Company, Carbonleo, Royalmount aims to bring the best brands, experiences, and offerings to the Quebec market. The first phase will consist of an 824,000 sq ft, two-level retail and lifestyle complex. lt will feature retailers, restaurants, experiential attractions, an elevated linear park as well as a 1.8-hectare urban park.

For more information on Royalmount, visit www.royalmount.com

