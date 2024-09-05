The wait is over - discover Montreal's new dining destination

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

Le Fou Fou Food Hall Photo credit: Charlie Deuner (CNW Group/Le Fou Fou) Le Fou Fou Food Hall Photo credit: Charlie Deuner (CNW Group/Le Fou Fou)

Le Fou Fou, the dramatic European-style food hall in the heart of the new Royalmount development, is ready to invite Montrealers to come together for a one-of-a-kind Epicurean adventure. With two à la carte restaurants, ten unique culinary concepts, and three individually themed bars, Le Fou Fou is a destination created to stimulate the imagination and tantalize tastebuds. Can't make up your mind? Not to worry, thanks to Le Fou Fou's custom-built ordering system in partnership with Lightspeed and 5Loyalty, diners can order dishes from different vendors delivered seamlessly to the table on one check.

Redefining the city's culinary landscape, Le Fou Fou is a gourmand playground for food-lovers. "In partnership with Carbonleo, we have focused on crafting an elevated environment in a beautifully designed space at Le Fou Fou where each guest can connect with one another and an exciting array of culinary delights.", reflects proprietor David Haas of MTB Collective, owner of Le Fou Fou.

Le Fou Fou succeeds in honoring the city's reputation as a gastronomic capital with a creative and playful twist. Conveniently located in the heart of Montreal's midtown district, shoppers, nearby workers, and foodies alike can access Le Fou Fou via the brand-new indoor footbridge directly linking it to the De la Savane metro station or use the ample parking available to visitors.

The restaurants and bars at Le Fou Fou are the following:

À la Table Vins et Fromage, offering uniquely Fou Fou wine flights perfectly paired with premium charcuterie from À la table by Hanna.

offering uniquely wine flights perfectly paired with premium charcuterie from À la table by Hanna. Bar Sucré, delightfully unexpected post-dinner cocktails and decadent desserts by the slice.

delightfully unexpected post-dinner cocktails and decadent desserts by the slice. Eva's all-day café by Shah Kash offering a mouth-watering all day menu from classic brunch staples to Mediterranean inspired plates and juicy fried chicken.

all-day café by Shah Kash offering a mouth-watering all day menu from classic brunch staples to Mediterranean inspired plates and juicy fried chicken. Exchange Marché du Café offering local roasts, specialty lattes, and a selection of pastries by the renowned Hof Kelsten bakery.

offering local roasts, specialty lattes, and a selection of pastries by the renowned bakery. Hogar Taqueria by the Torres brothers serves up authentic chef-crafted Mexican classics such as tacos, enchiladas, and tostadas made with steakhouse-quality ingredients.

Taqueria by the Torres brothers serves up authentic chef-crafted Mexican classics such as tacos, enchiladas, and tostadas made with steakhouse-quality ingredients. Il Miglio by legendary restaurateur Claude Pelletier , offering his signature, made from scratch pastas.

by legendary restaurateur , offering his signature, made from scratch pastas. James Beard Award Winning Chef Tony Messina comes to Montreal with two unique concepts for Le Fou Fou . Kishu sushi bar and Bayswater Raw Bar presenting the freshest seafood from towers of oysters and caviar to uni hand rolls paired with sake.

Award Winning Chef comes to with two unique concepts for Le Fou Fou sushi bar and Raw Bar presenting the freshest seafood from towers of oysters and caviar to uni hand rolls paired with sake. Le Lucky Belly, comptoir asiatique serving up poke, boba and regional Asian specialties.

comptoir asiatique serving up poke, boba and regional Asian specialties. PRIME Bar à Boeuf by Lenny Lighter of the original Moishes, offering irresistible burgers and steak frites crafted from top-notch cuts of meat, infused with decades of steakhouse know-how.

by of the original Moishes, offering irresistible burgers and steak frites crafted from top-notch cuts of meat, infused with decades of steakhouse know-how. Spirulina health bar , has something for everyone, serving up mouth-watering toasts, salads, and smoothies, by Jessica Power and Olivia Farruggia .

health bar has something for everyone, serving up mouth-watering toasts, salads, and smoothies, by and . Le Taj bold and flavorful Indian cuisine serving a variety of classics and specialties by renowned Montreal restaurateur Kabir Kapoor .

bold and flavorful Indian cuisine serving a variety of classics and specialties by renowned restaurateur . Tiramisu, also by the Lucky Belly Group fires up artisanal pizzas and Italian specialties with a hint of Asia .

also by the Lucky Belly Group fires up artisanal pizzas and Italian specialties with a hint of . Tori Ramen by Hanhak Kim, promises to deliver the finest ramen in Montreal , drawing inspiration from his travels to Tokyo .

by Hanhak Kim, promises to deliver the finest ramen in , drawing inspiration from his travels to Le Fou Fou's cocktail bar serving hand-crafted cocktails with fresh ingredients and artisanal spirits.

Year-round special programming will include culinary collaborations, live musical performances, art showcases, cultural event screenings, and more! The inaugural "Punch Brunch" series, launching on weekends this fall, features decadent brunch menu items from each vendor served with unexpected communal punch bowls for everyone to enjoy.

For up-to-date information on Le Fou Fou, visit www.lefoufou.com and follow @lefoufoumtl.

About Le Fou Fou

Conceptualized as a European-style food hall, Le Fou Fou is Montreal's first to combine top-tier talent, hi-touch technology, and programming all year round. An over 30,000 sq ft indoor space, and 6,000 sq ft of exterior space includes 12 distinct culinary offerings, including catering, plus 3 bars with outdoor dining that seats over 900 guests. Le Fou Fou is open seven days a week for all-day dining and has an exclusive in-house catering partner, Traiteur Brera, to accommodate corporate & private events. Dedicated to being a cultural hub, curated happenings such as art events and live music will entice guests as they sip and savor the many flavors of Le Fou Fou. Brought to life by MTB Collective founder David Haas in collaboration with CarbonLeo, and built and designed by the renowned LemayMichad team, this exceptional project is located within the Royalmount retail complex.

